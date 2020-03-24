BRENTWOOD, Tenn, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (the “Company” or “IMAC”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced it has implemented a new telehealth option to allow active care patients direct and consistent communications with IMAC medical professionals even while observing “shelter in place” status.



The telehealth option will allow for non-contact visits via a simple platform. Patients will provide an email address and will receive an invitation directly from their provider, which can be accessed on any Internet-connected device, and is compatible with all currently used platforms, including iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows and iPadOS.

“We are now utilizing this telemedicine platform because we take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously, but also recognize the serious nature of movement disorder conditions that worsen with lapses of care,” commented Matt Wallis, chief operating officer of IMAC. “The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as most insurance companies, have strongly encouraged the use of telemedicine to help lessen the burden on the healthcare system. Through telemedicine, IMAC medical doctors and physical therapists will continue to assess patients’ health status and make recommendations to prevent decline in their condition for those patients that prefer to shelter in place at this time.”



About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. It owns or manages 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, opening two Ozzie Smith IMAC Regeneration Centers, two David Price IMAC Regeneration Centers, and a Tony Delk IMAC Regeneration Center. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize its focus around treating sports and orthopedic injuries without surgery or opioids.



Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com IMAC

Press Contact:

Laura Fristoe

lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investors

Bret Shapiro

(516) 222-2560

brets@coreir.com

Source: IMAC Holdings, Inc.