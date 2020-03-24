ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, today announced that it will release its 2019 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on March 30, 2020, and conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).



The call-in numbers for the conference call are (877) 303-6316 for domestic toll free and (650) 521-5176 for international callers. The conference ID number is 1590919.

A telephone replay will be available through April 13th 2020 and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 for domestic toll free or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID number 1590919.

To access a live Webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors’ tab on the Company’s website at www.evolving.com and then click the ‘Q4 earnings call’ icon at left. A replay of the Webcast will be accessible at that website through July 1, 2020. The webcast is also available by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xp7jnua2

