Map showing cross section of planned hole CFDD_2 illustrating the two targets; anomalous nickel horizon previously intersected by nearby hole LGDD_054 with up to 1.4% Ni close to surface, and MC02 conductor extending at depth detected from the 2018 MLEM survey.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) has been awarded a grant valued at $85,000 from the Western Australian Government to support drilling of a diamond drill hole at its Moonshine North Nickel Prospect, located within its Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia.



The grant is provided under the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) administered by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS). The program provides $5 million a year to encourage innovative drilling in greenfields and under-explored areas of the State and offers up to 50 per cent contribution to drilling costs.

Highlights

The EIS grant of $85,000 was awarded to Macarthur for a diamond drilling program targeting nickel mineralisation at Moonshine.

Deep drilling is planned, targeting two prospective targets: A ~20,000 Siemens plate conductor (MC02) geophysical anomaly. An anomalous nickel horizon found in a nearby drill hole (LGDD_054) close to surface. This hole intersected 19 meters @ 1% Ni (from 8 meters to 27 meters) including 1 meter @ 1.42% Ni (from 13m). This weathered surface expression could be a secondary dispersion of a massive sulphide source at depth.



Moonshine Nickel Prospect

The Moonshine North Nickel Prospect lies within the Lake Giles Iron Project located 150 kilometres northwest of Kalgoorlie and 450 kilometres north east of Perth in Western Australia.

The Project area covers part of the Yerilgee Archean Greenstone belt within the Yilgarn craton. The geology consists of volcanic sequences mainly comprising of high magnesium basalts, komatiitic and ultramafic flows with numerous interflow banded iron formations (BIFs). The ultramafic rocks at Lake Giles are considered of Kambalda komatiite type. The extensive komatiite sequences of thick olivine cumulate flow units and felsic-intermediate volcanism indicates that the area fits a regional geological criterion for hosting komatiite nickel sulphide deposits such as those existing nickel mines within the Kalgoorlie Terrane (Figure 1).

Moonshine Targets

Anomalous nickel val Moonshine North Nickel Prospect Location Map.ues of up to 1.42% were found within first 30 meters of historical diamond drill hole LGDD_054 from the Moonshine North prospect (Table 1).

This is uniquely high in nickel concentration in comparison to subsequent drill hole data. The elevated nickel values are within the weathered zone and may be classified through different theoretical explanations. One being that the mineralised zone is related to a stratabound magmatic sulphide source (secondary dispersion from a primary massive sulphide source), the other a lateritic supergene deposit i.e. a secondary by-product of chemical weathering producing a concentration of nickel within the saprolite regolith zone. Diamond hole LGDD_005, drilled for magnetite exploration in close proximity to the target was also investigated, however was not analysed for nickel or PGEs (Figure 2, Table 2).

Figure 1. Moonshine North Nickel Prospect Location Map:

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d43530ad-2071-491e-9863-7cb756dbe886

Logging of LGDD_054 and LGDD_005 confirms that disseminated sulphides are abundant throughout the sequence including some sulphide mineralization within quartz veins believed to be a product of hydrothermal fluid convection. Metasedimentary rocks are abundant in this section that have been subject to significant alteration and may be associated with a volcanic massive sulphide deposit.

In 2018, the Company completed a MLEM survey successfully delineating two bedrock conductors, MC01 and MC02. MC01 and MC02 are interpreted to be the same geological source offset by faulting1 . There was a standout anomaly on Line 50600N which had the highest amplitude Bz response and a conductance of 20,000 Siemens more than twice that used for modelling the same conductor on adjacent lines. Interpretation of the data recommended a target drill hole into MC02 and on or close to line 50600N. Although the Moonshine North prospect has been previously drilled for magnetite, no holes have adequately tested the conductor with historical drilling typically limited to a depth of 250m.

Following the MLEM survey, Macarthur commenced a two-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program in late 2018 targeting the identified conductor (Table 1). Both holes intersected massive and semi-massive sulphides at end of hole, however, were unsuccessful in effectively testing the conductor. Assay results for the two drill holes and historical holes did not identify any economic mineralisation, however trace elements such as chromium and potassium indicate marginal zones of potassic alteration that may be a distal expression of other mineralization or an ore deposit at depth. Significant sulphides intersected at E.O.H indicates the conductor was only just intersected.2

Table 1. Significant nickel assay intervals from diamond hole LGDD_054 drilled at Moonshine.

Hole ID m From m To Interval Ni % LGDD_054 10.5 22 11.5 1.03 Including 14.0 15.0 1.0 1.42

Table 2. Drill hole locations

Hole ID Type EOH (m) Easting (mE)* Northing (mN)* Dip LGDD_054 DDH 370 788,083 6,674,746 -90 LGDD_005 DDH 175 788,118 6,674,791 -60 18MNRC001 RC 198 788,035 6,674,937 -60 18MNRC002 RC 197 787,947 6,675,113 -60

*GDA94, Zone 50

Planned Drill Hole

Figure 2. Map showing cross section of planned hole CFDD_2 illustrating the two targets; anomalous nickel horizon previously intersected by nearby hole LGDD_054 with up to 1.4% Ni close to surface, and MC02 conductor extending at depth detected from the 2018 MLEM survey:

Figure 2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70591e10-8a43-4cbd-aed0-ade51cec0fa1

A 460-meter depth diamond drill hole is planned (CFDD_2) to target two separate prospective horizons. The anomalous nickel horizon previously intersected by nearby historical drill hole LGDD_054 close to surface and the MC02 conductor plate identified in the 2018 MLEM survey at depth (Figure 2). This drill hole will also provide a better understanding of the genesis and lithogeochemistry of the komatiites at the Moonshine Nickel Prospect and aid further targeting for the possible discovery of a komatiitic nickel ore deposit.

Figure 3. Total magnetic intensity from the 2018 MLEM survey with historical drill holes and planned drill hole location:

Figure 3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0343788e-c70c-4b41-bc87-10e3f9ac7fde





Qualified Person

Mr Andrew Hawker, BSc. Geol, MAusIMM and MAIG, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists is a full-time employee of Hawker Geological Services Pty Ltd and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr Hawker has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Company profile

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Moonshine magnetite resource of 710 million tonnes (Inferred). Macarthur has prominent (~1,281 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

1 Press Release filed August 28, 2018, titled “Macarthur Minerals Identifies Multiple Priority Metal Sulphide Targets at Lake Giles”

2 Press Release filed January 15, 2019, titled “Macarthur Minerals Update on Nickel Exploration at Its Lake Giles Project in Western Australia”