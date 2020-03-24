Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Industry Report, 2019-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Self-driving commercial vehicle study: billions of dollars swarm into the field where fifty players compete fiercely, according to the report.

The report details technologies about automated driving of commercial vehicle, organizations, the status quo of the market as well as progress in platooning; nearly 50 suppliers' and automakers' investments, deployments, technical routes, products & solutions, business models, plans and goals, tests, collaborations, applied scenarios, etc.

Automated commercial vehicles will be realized ahead of a self-driving passenger car. The number of enterprises that forayed into commercial vehicle autonomy in 2019 doubled the prior-year figure. A case in point is TuSimple raised funds up to $215 million in 2019 and won 18 contract clients that devote themselves to transportation in the United States.



After over a year's halt, Waymo restarted self-driving truck tests in May 2019. Pony.ai, a competitor in RoboTaxi operations and with the investment of $400 million from Toyota and other investors, was also pressing ahead with self-driving truck tests in 2019.



Truck platooning still remains the focus of automated truck test and gets increasingly combined with 5G technology in 2019, into which the companies have set foot including Daimler, CiDi, Scania, Iveco, Volvo, DAF, Peloton, SAIC, Foton, Huawei, TuSimple and Hyundai.



It can be seen from the top 10 holders of platooning patents that the competitive ones are Continental, Scania, Peloton, Ford, Toyota, among others. Chinese counterparts are rarely seen.



Commercial vehicle going smart coincides with road intelligence, about which the laws and regulations are getting perfect. Road infrastructure for automated driving is classified by ERTRAC (European Road Transport Research Advisory Council) into the five in the table below.



China Highway & Transportation Society (CHTS) Automated Driving Working Committee and Automated Driving Standardization Working Committee issued the Intelligent Connected Road System Levels and Interpretations (Exposure Draft) in September 2019, according to which traffic infrastructure system is divided into I0 level (zero information/intelligence/autonomy), I1 (preliminarily digital/intelligent/automated), I2 (partially connected/intelligent/automated), I3 (conditional autonomy and high connectivity based on traffic infrastructure), I4 (highly automated and based on traffic infrastructure), and I5 (fully automated driving based on traffic infrastructure).



The importance of road intelligence was shown in the platooning test on the Beijing-Chongli Expressway (Yanchong Expressway Beijing Section) in December 2019 that has complex road conditions for more than 94% of the sections are tunnels and viaducts. In most cases, autonomous driving in the tunnel became difficult because the GNSS signal was bad. Moreover, it was the middle of winter and the outdoor temperature remained as low as -20C, challenging a multitude of supporting equipment.

Huawei has installed the 5G vehicle terminal T-Box with 5G+C-V2X technology on Foton Commercial Vehicles, and also provides roadside sensing terminal cameras, radars, roadside unit, edge computing, C-V2X Server, etc. Through the C-V2X services for the entire road sections, the deficiencies in positioning, communication, and perception in the tunnel can be compensated. Foton commercial vehicles completed a 14-km L4 platooning demonstration, including a 9.8-km continuous extra-long tunnel.



Billions of dollars flocked to the maturing self-driving commercial vehicle market in 2019. Vehicle intelligence is prioritized in foreign countries, while CVIS (Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System) prevails in China. There will be greater development space from 2020 on.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Industry

1.1 Overview of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.1.1 Definition of Commercial Vehicle

1.1.2 Necessity of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.1.3 Advantages of Commercial Vehicles Popularizing Autonomous Driving Technology

1.1.4 Development Stage of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle at Home and Abroad

1.1.5 Expected Development Path of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.1.6 Development Stage of Autonomous Trucks

1.1.7 Features of Autonomous Trucks by Development Stage

1.2 Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Technology

1.2.1 Typical Applied Scenarios of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle and Technologies

1.2.2 Technology Solutions for Typical Applied Scenarios of Commercial Vehicles

1.2.3 Key Technologies for Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.2.4 Reference Architecture of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.2.5 Evolution of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.2.6 ADAS Features Required by L1-L2 Commercial Vehicle

1.3 Autonomous Commercial Vehicle and Regulations

1.3.1 Timeline of Regulations on Brake Control and ADAS (by Region) Worldwide

1.3.2 Active Safety and ADAS Are the Compulsory Requirements in Laws & Regulations of All Countries

1.3.3 China's Regulations on Active Safety and ADAS Are Rapidly Advancing

1.3.4 Latest Regulations and Policies in 2019

1.4 Challenges and Supporting Facilities for Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.4.1 Challenges to Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.4.2 Acceptance of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle

1.4.3 Challenges for and Impacts of Autonomous Trucks

1.4.4 Impact of Autonomous Driving on Stakeholders in the Truck Industry

1.4.5 Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Needs Related Infrastructure

1.4.6 Classification of Autonomous Driving-related Infrastructure (Road) (Europe)

1.4.7 Classification of Autonomous Driving-related Infrastructure (Road) (China)

1.5 Autonomous Truck Market Size Forecast

1.5.1 Global and China Autonomous Truck Market Size Forecast

1.5.2 Autonomous Truck Market Size Forecast by Type

1.6 Organizations Concerned and Important Projects

1.6.1 EATA

1.6.2 ENSEMBLE

1.6.3 Milestones of ENSEMBLE



2. Commercial Vehicle Platooning

2.1 Truck Platooning

2.1 Introduction to Truck Platooning

2.1.1 Key Truck Platooning Components and Functions

2.1.2 Evolution of Truck Platooning Technology

2.1.3 Value of Truck Platooning

2.1.4 Fuel Saving of Truck Platooning Tests

2.1.5 Status Quo of Truck Platooning in the World

2.1.6 Truck Platooning Projects Worldwide, 2018-2020

2.1.7 Comparison of Some Truck Platooning Projects

2.1.8 Development History of Truck Platooning

2.1.9 Truck Platooning Patent Analysis

2.2 Status Quo of Truck Platooning in Europe

2.3 Status Quo of Truck Platooning in the US

2.3.1 Truck Platooning Overview in the US

2.3.2 Truck Platooning Projects in the US

2.3.3 Truck Platooning Test in the US

2.3.4 Platooning Regulations in the US by State

2.4 Status Quo of Truck Platooning in China

2.4.1 Representative Truck Platooning Projects in China, 2018

2.4.2 Cainiao's Self-driving Truck Platooning Technology Solution

2.4.3 The First Large-scale Commercial Vehicle Platooning Trial in China

2.3.4 Platooning Is an Important Part of ICV Standard System Construction Guide

2.3.5 Truck Platooning Tests in China, 2019

2.4 Status Quo of Truck Platooning in Japan and South Korea

2.4.1 Platooning Projects in South Korea

2.4.2 Development Roadmap of Autonomous Trucks in South Korea

2.4.3 Platooning Participants in Japan

2.4.4 Platooning Development Roadmap in Japan



3. Foreign Providers of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Solutions

3.1 Starsky Robotics

3.2 Embark

3.3 Peloton Technology

3.4 BestMile

3.5 Oxbotica

3.6 Einride

3.7 WABCO

3.8 Knorr-Bremse

3.9 Kodiak Robotics

3.10 Thor Trucks

3.11 WAYMO

3.12 Pronto

3.13 Ike

3.14 iSee

3.15 Outrider



Comparison of Foreign Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Solution Providers (including revenue, workforce, financing, major products, business models, major customers, partners, support for self-driving trucks, autonomous driving tests, truck platooning tests, etc.)



Conclusions



4. Chinese Providers of Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Solutions

4.1 Tsintel Technology

4.2 TuSimple

4.3 Westwell

4.4 FABU Technology

4.5 PlusAI

4.6 TRUNK

4.7 CiDi

4.8 Inceptio Technology

4.9 SuperG AI

4.10 Changxing Intelligence

4.11 Suzhou Zhitu

4.12 In-Driving



Comparison of Chinese Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Solution Providers (including location, registered capital, financing, headcount, main products, business models, major clients, partners, support for remote control, support for autonomous trucks/buses, autonomous driving tests, planning, and goals, etc.)



Conclusions



5. Autonomous Driving Layout of Foreign Commercial Vehicle Makers

5.1 Volkswagen

5.2 PACCAR

5.3 Volvo

5.4 Daimler

5.5 SCANIA

5.6 Hino

5.7 Iveco



Comparison of Foreign Commercial Vehicle Companies (including revenue and growth rate, sales volume, profit, nationality, planned investment in autonomous driving, foreign investment, major products, ICV partners, investment in autonomous trucks/buses, autonomous driving tests, planning, and goals, etc.)



Conclusions



6. Autonomous Driving Layout of Chinese Commercial Vehicle Makers

6.1 Beiqi Foton Motor

6.2 Dongfeng Motor

6.3 SINOTRUK Group

6.4 FAW Jiefang

6.5 China Shaanqi

6.6 SAIC Hongyan

6.7 Beiben Trucks

6.8 JMC

6.9 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

6.10 King Long Bus

6.11 CRRC Electric Vehicle

6.12 Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus

6.13 Anhui Ankai Automobile

6.14 Skywell



Comparison of Chinese Commercial Vehicle Companies (including revenue and growth rate, sales volume, profit, registered capital, autonomous driving investment, main products, ICV partners, autonomous driving tests, launch time, planning and goals, etc.)



Conclusions

