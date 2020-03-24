To

24 March 2020





Company Announcement number 21/2020

Auction of mortgage covered bonds series 10F





Realkredit Danmark will hold an auction on mortgage covered bonds for the issuing of new loans in the above mentioned series because of remortgaging activity as of 1 April 2020.

The auction will be held on Friday 27 March 2020 with 31 March 2020 as value date.

Since the final amount is expected to change until the day of the auction, the final amount will not be announced until the day of the auction. The amount will be announced via Reuters chat system on Friday 27 March at approx. 9.00 a.m. or by contacting the email mentioned below.

Terms and conditions of the auction are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

Realkredit Danmark further expects an increase in the sales of bonds financing:

FlexLån® (other maturities) DKK 500 – 850 mio.

Other floating rate loans DKK 250 – 450 mio.

30 year fixed rate loans DKK 100 – 400 mio.

10 & 20 year fixed rate loans DKK 100 – 300 mio.

It is expected that the main part of the bonds will be sold on tap Friday 27 March 2020.

A total of DKK 4.0 – 5.0 bn. including the auction amounts is expected to be sold.

Realkredit Danmark is not obligated to sell the entire amount of bonds announced.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, chrro@rd.dk.

