Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 World Virology and Bacteriology Market for over 100 Tests: Americas, EMEA, APAC - A 68-Country Analysis - Supplier Shares & Strategies, Test Volume & Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation, Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This unique 68-country survey provides data and analysis not available from any other published source. The survey is designed to assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding infectious disease testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.
The report provides granular market segmentation analysis and forecasts for over 100 microbiology tests; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants with innovative technologies and products; reviews current instrumentation; evaluates emerging technologies; and offers specific opportunities and strategies for suppliers.
Rationale
This comprehensive report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding infectious disease testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.
The infectious disease testing is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry, and the greatest challenge facing suppliers during this decade. Among the main driving forces is continuing spread of AIDS, which remains the world's major health threat and a key factor contributing to the rise of opportunistic infections; threat of bioterrorism; advances in molecular diagnostic technologies; and a wider availability of immunosuppressive drugs.
Although for some infections the etiology is still a mystery, while for others the causative microorganisms are present in minute concentrations long before the occurrence of first clinical symptoms, recent advances in genetic engineering and detection technologies are creating exciting opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products.
Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report
AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Carbapenemase, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes Influenza, Legionella, Lyme Disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, Norovirus, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus , Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.
Geographic Regions
Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America.
Country Analyses
Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Current & Emerging Products
Technology Review
Competitive Assessments
Opportunities and Strategies for Suppliers
Companies Mentioned
*Contains 2,300 pages and 947 tables.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do93yf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: