Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 World Virology and Bacteriology Market for over 100 Tests: Americas, EMEA, APAC - A 68-Country Analysis - Supplier Shares & Strategies, Test Volume & Sales Segment Forecasts, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation, Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This unique 68-country survey provides data and analysis not available from any other published source. The survey is designed to assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding infectious disease testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.



The report provides granular market segmentation analysis and forecasts for over 100 microbiology tests; profiles leading suppliers and recent market entrants with innovative technologies and products; reviews current instrumentation; evaluates emerging technologies; and offers specific opportunities and strategies for suppliers.



Rationale



This comprehensive report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding infectious disease testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.



The infectious disease testing is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry, and the greatest challenge facing suppliers during this decade. Among the main driving forces is continuing spread of AIDS, which remains the world's major health threat and a key factor contributing to the rise of opportunistic infections; threat of bioterrorism; advances in molecular diagnostic technologies; and a wider availability of immunosuppressive drugs.

Although for some infections the etiology is still a mystery, while for others the causative microorganisms are present in minute concentrations long before the occurrence of first clinical symptoms, recent advances in genetic engineering and detection technologies are creating exciting opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products.



Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report



AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter, Candida, Carbapenemase, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea, Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes Influenza, Legionella, Lyme Disease, Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps, Mycoplasma, Norovirus, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus , Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis, Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.



Geographic Regions



Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America.



Country Analyses



Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



Market Segmentation Analysis

Sales and market shares of major suppliers of infectious disease diagnostic products in major countries by test.

Test and sales forecasts for 100 infectious disease diagnostic assays by country, individual test and market segment

Review of market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth and major suppliers.

Current & Emerging Products

In-depth examination of major diseases, including their etiology, current diagnostic tests, vaccines, drugs and market needs.

Review of major analyzers used for infectious disease testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.

Technology Review

Assessment of emerging diagnostic technologies and their potential applications for infectious disease testing.

Companies developing or marketing infectious disease diagnostic products by individual test.

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative arrangements and new products in R&D.

Opportunities and Strategies for Suppliers

Emerging opportunities for new instrumentation, reagent systems, IT and other products with significant market appeal during the next five years.

Design criteria for decentralized testing products.

Alternative market penetration strategies.

Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned



Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Elitech Group

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio

Grifols

GSK Biologicals

Hologic

Leica Biosystems

Lonza

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens Healthineers

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wako

*Contains 2,300 pages and 947 tables.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do93yf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900