



The Board of Directors of Bilia AB has today, as a result of the spread of the Corona virus Covid-19, taken the decision to postpone the annual general meeting to a later date. During the time until the annual general meeting the Board of Directors of Bilia will analyse and judge the situation and based on this assess the proposal for the 2019 dividend to the shareholders. Bilia will publish a new invitation to the annual general meeting no later than four weeks prior to the new date. The annual general meeting will be held, at the latest, on June 30 2020 in accordance with existing legislation.

Short update around Corona related effects

Out of Bilia’s totally 135 facilities, today nine facilities are closed in line with decisions from governments. These facilities are located in Western Europe, and in Belgium and Luxemburg the majority of our employees, around 300 persons, are from this week on short-time work allowance from their work. In Sweden and Norway all 95 and 27 facilities respectively are open. In Sweden the important Service Business is still relatively unaffected. We follow the development closely and are preparing for short-time work allowance to be implemented when needed. In Norway short-time work allowance is implemented this week for around 200 persons, due to lower demand for our services. Bilia intends, when needed, to utilize the offered support programs, which are partly or fully financed by governments in our operating countries.

Gothenburg, 24 March 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 24 March 2020, at 13:15 CET.

