MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare®, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, is coordinating an effort to help Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) with access to COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2 RNA) testing kits. The testing kits are being made available through TRHC’s PACE pharmacy, CareKinesis®.



“We are committed to the wellness and safety of the participants we serve in PACE and of the many individuals who work directly with them,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Access to the COVID-19 test will help keep the nation’s most vulnerable risk group and their care team safe as possible during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to providing PACE partners with the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2 RNA) testing kits, TRHC’s CareKinesis pharmacy is also offering the BioIntelliSense BioSticker™ which will allow PACE centers to remotely monitor patients for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The BioSticker is the first FDA-cleared, single-use device enabling 30 days of continuous vital sign monitoring.

“The ability to offer both the testing kit for diagnosis followed by the BioSticker to continue monitoring, is close to revolutionary,” said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD. “Elderly patients are at high-risk for morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19. Continuous monitoring of symptoms directly associated with COVID-19 may enable early detection and interventions that prevent exacerbation and hospitalization of this high-risk population.”

PACE is a federal program providing comprehensive medical and social services to individuals 55 and older who are nursing-home eligible. The goal of PACE is to keep participants living in their own communities and to provide quality medical care. Currently, 131 PACE programs operate 263 PACE centers in 31 states, serving over 53,899 participants.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare®

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit www.trhc.com .

About CareKinesis®

CareKinesis partners with healthcare organizations to provide personalized medication therapy management and pharmacy services for high-risk populations. The results are enhanced medication-related outcomes and greater operational efficiency. CareKinesis delivers individually customized medicine using unique robotic technology and a proprietary web-based electronic medication management and reporting platform, EireneRx®. It is the first, national PACE-specific pharmacy and the market leader. For more information, please visit www.carekinesis.com.

