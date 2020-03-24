Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Cybersecurity Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report details the hourly rates of Law Firms representing clients in matters relating to Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Matters including Data Breach Preparedness and Response, Infrastructure Cybersecurity, Government Contracting, Health Information Privacy and Security, Communications and Information Technology, Government Relations and Advocacy, Employee Data Privacy, International Cybersecurity, Privacy and Data Protection, Consumer Data Privacy, Financial Data Privacy and litigation against companies specializing in Cybersecurity and Data Privacy services.



The Report has 2 Sections: 1) Rates by Law Firm Revenue Group (AMLAW1 10, 50, 100, 101-200, 200 and Non-AMLAW) and 2) Rates by Individual Law Firm for 2015 - 2020.



Cybersecurity legal practice areas and matters related to Cybersecurity and Data Privacy are white-hot because of the significant financial and liability risk factors for companies. Data breaches have grown from an estimated 67M records exposed in 2005 to 471M in 2017-20182 due mainly to Equifax data breach on 7-September 2017. The growth in cyberattacks has driven Attorney hourly rates higher.



The author researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,600 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved. Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Attorney Hourly Rates Database to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.



In the Attorney Hourly Rates Database, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.



In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, analyst researches 1) public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and 4) government affairs fees.



Since analyst researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overall Rates by AMLAW Group

AMLAW (1-10)

AMLAW (1-50)

AMLAW (1-100)

AMLAW (101-200)

AMLAW 200

Non-AMLAW

2. Overall Rates by Law Firm

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

DLA Piper

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Sidley Austin LLP

Hogan Lovells LLP

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Jones Day

White & Case LLP

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Ropes & Gray LLP

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Mayer Brown LLP

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

King & Spalding

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Cooley LLP

Paul Hastings LLP

Goodwin Procter LLP

Reed Smith LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Covington & Burling LLP

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Squire Patton Boggs

Winston & Strawn LLP

Proskauer Rose LLP

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Holland & Knight LLP

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

Perkins Coie LLP

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC

Foley & Lardner LLP

McGuireWoods LLP

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

O'Melveny & Myers LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

Nixon Peabody LLP

Troutman Sanders LLP

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Polsinelli PC

Locke Lord LLP

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Fox Rothschild LLP

Cozen O'Connor

Womble Bond Dickinson

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

Jackson Lewis LLP

Blank Rome LLP

Jenner & Block LLP

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP

Fenwick & West LLP

Boies, Schiller & Flexner, LLP

Ballard Spahr LLP

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Akerman LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Husch Blackwell LLP

Pepper Hamilton LLP

Lowenstein Sandler PC

Clark Hill Strasburger

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Arent Fox LLP

Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP

Stinson LLP

Snell & Wilmer LLP

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

Wiley Rein LLP

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Thompson Hine LLP

Knobbe Martens

Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP

Ice Miller LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP

Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

Spencer Fane LLP

Arnall Golden Gregory LLP

Nexsen Pruet

Gibbons PC



