WALTHAM, Mass., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies addressing high unmet medical needs in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call on roluperidone and the treatment of the negative symptoms of schizophrenia on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.



Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva, will join William T. Carpenter, MD, University of Maryland, Ofer Agid, MD, University of Toronto, John Kane, MD, Hofstra University/ Northwell Health System, and Stephen Marder, MD, UCLA, to discuss the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

In the second quarter of 2020, Minerva expects to announce top line results from a Phase 3 study with roluperidone in patients diagnosed with schizophrenia with negative symptoms. Roluperidone is the only molecule in advanced clinical development that to date has shown a specific effect on negative symptoms in schizophrenia.

Tuesday, March 31, 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-425-9470 International: 201-389-0878 Conference ID: 13700739 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1293503&tp_key=89ca7e9c4b

Dr. Carpenter is a Professor of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and past Director of the Maryland Psychiatric Research Center. He is Past-President of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and chairs the scientific program committee of the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. He also chaired the DSM-V Psychosis Work Group.

Dr. Agid is Clinician Scientist and Psychiatrist in the Schizophrenia Program and Medical Head, Ambulatory Services and the Lead Psychiatrist, Partial Hospital Program at the Schizophrenia Program, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto.

Dr. Kane is Senior Vice President for Behavioral Health Services of the Northwell Health System. He is Chairman of Psychiatry and Professor of Psychiatry and Molecular Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He has chaired review and advisory committees at the NIMH and the Food and Drug Administration and has served as President of the Schizophrenia International Research Society and the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology.

Dr. Marder is currently the Director of the Veterans Integrated Service Network 22 Mental Illness Research, Education Clinical Center for the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Director of the Section on Psychosis at the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute. He is a Professor and the Vice Chair for Education at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience at UCLA.

Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.” For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com .

