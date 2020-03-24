NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker
Fund Name

Ex-dateRecord DatePayable DateOrdinary IncomeShort Term Capital GainsLong Term Capital GainsTotal Rate Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.13000$0.00000$0.00000$0.13000
AGNDWisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.07750$0.00000$0.00000$0.07750
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.09750$0.00000$0.00000$0.09750
AXJLWisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.24000$0.00000$0.00000$0.24000
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.07082$0.00000$0.00000$0.07082
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.06174$0.00000$0.00000$0.06174
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.03247$0.00000$0.00000$0.03247
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.31539$0.00000$0.00000$0.31539
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.43488$0.00000$0.00000$0.43488
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.04473$0.00000$0.00000$0.04473
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.04000$0.00000$0.00000$0.04000
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.06328$0.00000$0.00000$0.06328
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.14838$0.00000$0.00000$0.14838
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.25000$0.00000$0.00000$0.25000
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.28703$0.00000$0.00000$0.28703
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.24500$0.00000$0.00000$0.24500
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.18899$0.00000$0.00000$0.18899
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.12500$0.00000$0.00000$0.12500
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.20850$0.00000$0.00000$0.20850
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.25000$0.00000$0.00000$0.25000
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.20017$0.00000$0.00000$0.20017
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.30500$0.00000$0.00000$0.30500
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.19093$0.00000$0.00000$0.19093
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.04462$0.00000$0.00000$0.04462
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.03616$0.00000$0.00000$0.03616
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.13533$0.00000$0.00000$0.13533
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.14000$0.00000$0.00000$0.14000
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.24500$0.00000$0.00000$0.24500
EMCGWisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.02000$0.00000$0.00000$0.02000
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.06250$0.00000$0.00000$0.06250
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.01733$0.00000$0.00000$0.01733
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.17927$0.00000$0.00000$0.17927
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.11305$0.00000$0.00000$0.11305
EUMFWisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00889$0.00000$0.00000$0.00889
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.02762$0.00000$0.00000$0.02762
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.17022$0.00000$0.00000$0.17022
GLBYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.03500$0.00000$0.00000$0.03500
GULFWisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.09334$0.00000$0.00000$0.09334
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.10119$0.00000$0.00000$0.10119
HYNDWisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.08000$0.00000$0.00000$0.08000
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.10700$0.00000$0.00000$0.10700
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.04546$0.00000$0.00000$0.04546
JNMFWisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.11790$0.00000$0.00000$0.11790
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.10500$0.00000$0.00000$0.10500
NTSXWisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.03675$0.00000$0.00000$0.03675
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.29167$0.00000$0.00000$0.29167
RESDWisdomTree International ESG Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
RESEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.03474$0.00000$0.00000$0.03474
RESPWisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.16868$0.00000$0.00000$0.16868
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.20000$0.00000$0.00000$0.20000
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.09500$0.00000$0.00000$0.09500
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.10250$0.00000$0.00000$0.10250
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00500$0.00000$0.00000$0.00500
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.20267$0.00000$0.00000$0.20267
WCHNWisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.21250$0.00000$0.00000$0.21250
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.12000$0.00000$0.00000$0.12000
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund3/24/20203/25/20203/27/2020$0.02097$0.00000$0.00000$0.02097

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies.  WisdomTree currently has approximately $46.9 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal.  Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions.  Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance.  Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility.  Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments.  Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations.  Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions.  As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise.  In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline.  Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline.  Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager.  Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs.  Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distribution vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus.  Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing. 

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20200320-0072

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom / Amie Lauder
+1.917.267.3735 / +1.416.459.6835
jzaloom@wisdomtree.comalauder@wisdomtree.com