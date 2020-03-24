Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biotechnology: Emerging Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study scope includes key agricultural biotechnology tools (i.e., next-generation DNA sequencing, biochips, RNA interference, synthetic biology tools, and gene editing tools); synthetic biology-enabled chemicals and biofuels; biotech seeds; and biologicals.
The report analyzes these technologies and products to determine present and future market sizes, and to forecast growth from 2019 through 2024. The report also discusses industry strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patent status and market driving forces.
The research provides in-depth coverage of the agricultural biotechnology industry structure, including genomics technology providers (e.g., genome editing, NGS and microarray companies); major seed companies; biotech trait companies; synthetic biology tools companies; companies developing plant feedstocks; and agricultural biologicals companies. It provides an in-depth analysis of major industry acquisitions and alliances during 2018 and 2019.
96 agricultural and biotechnology companies are profiled in this report.
The report includes:
Market Insights
Global megatrends are driving the need for higher agricultural yields, creating strong tailwinds for innovative seed traits and biological pesticides and stimulants.
World population growth, coupled with rising incomes, lead to consumption of higher-quality foods, including meat. This, in turn, creates higher consumption of feed crops, including maize, soy, and wheat. At the same time, the total acreage of arable land available for producing crops is under pressure from a range of forces, including growing populations, urbanization, and global warming.
These global forces are creating leverage in the industry to increase productivity and crop yields. Biotechnology provides strategic tools for the agricultural industry to meet these market demands. This report examines the role of these technologies in agriculture and quantifies their market impact.
Reasons for Doing the Study
Agriculture is a fundamental and strategic component of a country. As a result, agricultural technologies provide competitive geographic advantage and are highly desirable. Biotechnologies address the pressing industry need for higher crop yields and other desirable traits. Agricultural biotechnology is a key and growing component of the global agriculture industry and is thus of interest to a wide audience.
This report seeks to provide a qualitative and quantitative description of the agricultural biotechnology industry so that emerging market opportunities can be identified and exploited by the reader. The report does this by examining the main product applications and markets, thereby helping companies to prioritize product opportunities and strategic opportunities. The report highlights key market and industry trends, as well as quantifying the main market segments, in order to help the reader better understand industry structure and changes occurring in the industry.
Rapid changes in technology-intensive fields such as DNA sequencing, gene editing, and synthetic biology are driving new products and applications in agriculture. These developments create unique market opportunities. This report analyzes these trends and their impact on future markets for agricultural products.
Based on these market and technology dynamics, it is especially timely to examine the agricultural biotechnology industry.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
Chapter 4 Technology Background
Chapter 5 Agricultural Biotechnology Applications
Chapter 6 DNA Read, Write and Edit Industries
Chapter 7 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
Chapter 8 Agricultural Biotechnology Markets
Chapter 9 Patents
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
