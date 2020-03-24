Company to host conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 31st @ 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, March 24, 2020 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the markets close on Monday, March 30, 2020.

An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Marc Oczachowski, Chief Executive Officer and François Dietsch, Chief Financial Officer, to review the results. The call will be held at 8:30am EDT on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.

Conference Call & Webcast

Tuesday, March 31st @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-451-6152

International: 201-389-0879

Passcode: 13700921

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138743

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com, and us.hifu-prostate.com.

