Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expanding Applications for Additive Manufacturing: The Road Ahead" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study is focused on the fast-developing global 3D printing market. The study offers an overview of the numerous applications 3D printing technology supports. It examines the advent of new materials, evolution of design, and enhancements in speed and resolution of print.



3D printing technology has strongly established its position in the aerospace and automotive industries during recent years with its flexible and powerful techniques. This advantageous factor that has enticed major industrial participants is now slowly penetrating other commercial markets, such as building and construction, FMCG and the fashion and fabric industries. The study elaborates on the various types of companies, technologies, materials, software and hardware solutions that have gained increased attention over the past few years.



The various insights into global technology trends will help industrial market participants/customers identify the right economic growth strategy.



Key Questions Addressed



What is the Significance of 3D Printing in Manufacturing?

What are the key trends and focus areas?

What are the consequences of driving adoption?

What is the impact of 3D printing in commercial and non-commercial applications?

What is the technology impact level in different market segments?

What are the various factors affecting 3D printing market growth?

What is the role and growth of materials, hardware and software solutions in 3D printing?

Which segment of the 3D printing market has high innovators?

What are the Emerging Innovations in the 3D Printing Market?

What are the emerging concepts impacting the 3D printing market?

In which direction is the market moving?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Findings



2. Technology Snapshot and Trends

2.1 Technological Significance of 3D Printing in Manufacturing

2.2 Growth in Hardware Solutions Driving the Evolution of 3D Printing

2.3 Post Processing Garners Attention

2.4 Key Outcomes of 3D Printing Technology



3. Application Landscape Assessment

3.1 Impact of 3D Printing in the Building and Construction Industry

3.2 Eco-friendly Contraction Technique Reducing Material Waste

3.3 Resilient Materials for a Strong Structure

3.4 Multi-axis 3D Printer for Commercial Applications

3.5 Impact of 3D Printing in the Fabric and Fashion Industry

3.6 Key Participants and Innovations Relevant to the Fabric and Fashion Manufacturing

3.7 Impact of 3D Printing in the Food Industry

3.8 Key Participants and Innovations Relevant to the Food Industry

3.9 Impact of 3D Printing in Healthcare

3.10 Key Participants and Innovations Relevant to the Medicine & Healthcare Industry

3.11 Impact of 3D Printing in the Electric and Electronic Industry

3.12 Aerosol Compatible with Conductive, Ceramic, and Plastic Materials

3.13 3D-printed Semiconductor Packaging Technology

3.14 3D Printed Circuits and Single-layer PCBs

3.15 Impact of 3D Printing in the Aerospace Industry

3.16 In-house Laboratory Enabling Accurate 3D Printed Parts

3.17 Composites Leading Material Used in Aerospace 3D Printing

3.18 Multi-material Powder Bed fusion Printing Metal and Polymer Parts

3.19 Impact of 3D Printing in the Automotive Industry

3.20 Wire as Material Source for 3D Printing

3.21 Large Scale Printing of Automotive Parts



4. Impact Analysis and Growth Analysis

4.1 Commodity and Factors Impacting 3D Printing Market

4.2 Assessment of Emerging Innovations in 3D Printing Market

4.3 Representative Advanced 3D Printing Technologies Across the Globe

4.4 Emerging concepts in Post Processing

4.5 Growth Opportunities in Hardware

4.6 Growth Opportunities for Software Solutions

4.7 Novel Materials Leading the Way for Growth

4.8 Conclusion



5. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vueo29

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900