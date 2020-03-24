Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-ethanol Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for bio-ethanol is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.
Major factors driving the growth of the market studied, is the increasing demand from the automotive industry, and increasing government initiatives. In case of the United States, specifically, uplifting restrictions on selling gasoline containing a higher percentage of ethanol in the country will be a major driver in the country.
On the flipside, shifting focus to bio-butanol and less mileage provided, when blended with more percentage of bio-ethanol, is going to somehow hinder the market growth.
The global bioethanol market is fragmented, with top seven companies having a share of ~30%. Some of these major players include POET LLC, Valero Energy Corporation, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Green Plains Inc., and Flint Hills Resources, LLC, among others.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Food & Beverages to Drive Market Growth
North America to Dominate the Global Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Report
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives
4.1.2 Uplifting of Restrictions on Selling Gasoline Containing a Higher Percentage of Ethanol in the United States
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Shifting Focus to Biobutanol
4.2.2 Decline in Automotive Industry
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Feedstock
5.1.1 Sugarcane
5.1.2 Corn
5.1.3 Wheat
5.1.4 Other Feedstocks
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Automotive and Transportation
5.2.2 Food and Beverage
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care
5.2.5 Other Applications (Power Generation and Fuel Cells)
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Abengoa Bioenergy SA
6.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company
6.4.3 Cristal Union
6.4.4 CropEnergies AG
6.4.5 Ethanol Technologies (ETHTEC)
6.4.6 Flint Hills Resources
6.4.7 GranBio Investimentos SA
6.4.8 Green Plains Inc.
6.4.9 Henan Tianguan Group Co. Ltd
6.4.10 Husky Energy Inc.
6.4.11 INEOS Group AG
6.4.12 Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co. Ltd
6.4.13 Kraul & Wilkening U. Stelling GmbH
6.4.14 Lantmannen Agroetanol
6.4.15 Pacific Ethanol Inc.
6.4.16 POET LLC
6.4.17 Raizen Energia SA
6.4.18 SEKAB Biofuel Industries AB
6.4.19 SUNCOR Energy Inc.
6.4.20 Tereos SA
6.4.21 Valero Marketing and Supply Company
6.4.22 Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Consumption of Biofuels in the Aviation Industry
