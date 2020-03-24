MONTREAL, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (“Mobi724” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MOS), a fintech company that offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked promotions and reward solutions, announced today that it has successfully completed the testing phase with Datavalet Technologies Inc. (“Datavalet”), a leader in wireless network management. The successful testing completes the initial phase of the commercialization plan for a white-label proximity marketing solution, developed jointly by both companies.



The goal of Datavalet and Mobi724 is to provide proximity marketing solutions to Datavalet’s clients, enabling retailers and restaurants to provide location-based and behaviour-driven incentives to their customers in real-time. The successful completion of the test allows Datavalet to launch this new capability in the North American market in Q2 2020.

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 said: “The collaboration between our companies is of great value for Mobi724. The proximity marketing solution allows our Smart Transactions processing platform to proactively engage customers with personalized offers in real-time, and we intend to export this offering across our target markets. We are very happy to jointly deploy such an innovative product in Canada, particularly in partnership with a true market leader like Datavalet.”

“Global brands have been relying on Datavalet’s managed Wi-Fi solutions to monetize their Wi-Fi networks for over 20 years,” said Toby Chang, COO at Datavalet. “This new proximity marketing solution gives retailers and restaurants yet another powerful tool for creating the personalized in-store experiences customers love. We look forward to furthering this partnership and launching this solution across North America.”

About Datavalet Technologies Inc.

Your Network, Your Branches, Your Customers.

For the last 20 years, Datavalet has designed, deployed and managed Wi-Fi networks for some of the world’s biggest brands, including restaurant chains, banks, airports, and more. Its full range of managed Wi-Fi solutions and services allow businesses to get the most from their Wi-Fi network without straining their internal IT resources. Learn more at Datavalet.com.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

“Processing Smart Transactions Anywhere”

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: MOS) is a Fintech company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions that work with any digital payment method, at any point of sale, both online and in physical locations. Mobi724’s global processing platform enables card issuing banks, payment networks, merchants and loyalty program operators to generate incremental revenues by driving new commercial opportunities, while delivering seamless engaging and rewarding experiences to cardholders.

