The Global Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8.54 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2020-2025.



Rising adoption of BYOD across various industries, ease of deployment, scalability and quick availability, and increasing demand for affordable virtual desktop virtualization are set to boost the growth of the global WaaS market.



Major organizations, like Intel, SAP, and Blackstone, have also begun investing in BYOD initiatives. SAP, for instance, has implemented BYOD successfully, improving employee satisfaction and reducing CAPEX. The company has developed a specialized mobile platform that is loaded with essential applications, allowing employees to work from anywhere as long as they have their mobile devices at the ready.



WaaS solutions enable enterprises with multiple users logged into the same virtual Windows server. As WaaS providers take care of resource provisioning, load balancing, and network issues, the additional maintenance efforts and costs of the virtual desktop environments are also eliminated. Therefore, WaaS has emerged as an affordable solution that satisfies the desktop virtualization requirements of enterprises.



Key Market Trends



Telecom and IT to Hold a Major Market Share



The telecom and IT sector has witnessed a high penetration rate of BYOD and cloud computing. The sector has been an early adopter of WaaS. The IT sector considered for the study includes enterprises that are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services. Therefore, most of their manufactured assets are intangible and include a broad range of enterprises.



Since software applications allow organizations to derive revenue from digital business channels, there is a stronger need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a shift to the cloud, owing to the cost benefits.



Huawei Technologies, a prominent player in the telecom industry, migrated its R&D center in India to its own cloud computing platform called Desktop Cloud. By migrating its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to save almost 88% of the overall expenses, compared to that of the traditional desktop environment.



North America to Hold a Major Market Share



With relatively high rates of BYOD in the region, the need for securing enterprise data and finding cost-efficient ways of managing IT deployment is evident in the region.



According to a Cisco study, US workers save an average of 81 minutes/ week by using their own devices. Almost half of all North American enterprises/workplaces had adopted BYOD in 2016, according to a Avaya, a prominent technology company in the United States.



Such figures indicate the implementation and satisfaction levels of BYOD across US enterprises, thus providing scope for the vendors in the market. With strong economic growth in the region, enterprise expansion across the region is expected. Therefore, the BYOD trend, in addition to enterprise growth, provides opportunities for the vendors in the market.



Competitive Landscape



The workspace as a service market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



For instance, in 2018, Amazon Web Services added a Linux option to its desktop as a service workspaces. Through this addition, the company extended the WorkSpaces offering to the developers to work on Linux. The Linux version includes all of the AWS SDKs and tools and developer tools, such as gcc, Mono, and Java.



Furthermore, industry players are also investing in improving and modernizing service support. For instance, in 2017, Unisys modernized workspace services for Catholic Health Initiatives in a five-year contract across the United States.



