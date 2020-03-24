Dublin, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers - Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immersion cooling market in data centers is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 40%, during the forecast period (2020-2025). Key players are Fujitsu Limited, Green Revolution Cooling, Submer Technologies, etc.
The future is coming quickly and that means huge data will be here sooner rather than later and with huge data comes a major demand for more energy-efficient and effective data center cooling. Immersion cooling meets the needs of an ever-growing data center power density and will likely increase the demand in future.
The increase in the number of hyper-scale data centers is driving the market as hyperscale data centers are broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources. The different features of the hyperscale data centers include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems that support the data centers for maximizing cooling efficiency, as well as the ability to scale computing tasks in a quicker and faster way. According to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), IT exports from India may exceed USD 330 billion by 2019-20. This accounts for nearly 14% of the projected worldwide spend, if India maintains its current share of the global offshore IT market.
Dealing with high-density power consumption drives the market as many industry estimates put cooling costs at about 40% of a data center's energy consumption. Immersion cooling is able to reduce a data center's energy usage by over 60%, with some systems stating it could be as much as 95%. For many data centers, that is millions of dollars in savings every year.
High investment with greater capital expenditure is restraining the market growth, as requirement of specialized infrastructure is needed and hence need to be justified with a longer-term ROI in mind.
Key Market Trends
Mineral Oil Fluid to Hold Major Share
North America to Hold the Dominant Share
Competitive Landscape
The market studied is moderately consolidated, as the companies in the market are continuously developing new cooling solutions with capabilities to cool highly dense storage components. They are also investing in research and development activities to create alternative solutions that further support developments in the market.
In terms of the data center market scenario, there is a considerable number of merger and acquisition activities taking place, globally, which is expected to boost the capabilities of several players to invest in advanced cooling infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.5 Market Restraints
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Evolution of Data Center Cooling
5.2 Energy Consumption and Computing Density Metrics and Key Considerations
5.3 Teardown of Fluid, Processor, GPUs, Racks, and Infrastructure Providers
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Applications
6.1.1 High-performance Computing
6.1.2 Edge Computing
6.1.3 Artificial Intelligence
6.1.4 Cryptocurrency Mining
6.1.5 Other Applications
6.2 By Cooling Fluids
6.2.1 Mineral Oil
6.2.2 Deionized Water
6.2.3 Fluorocarbon-based Fluids
6.2.4 Synthetic Fluids
6.3 By Type
6.3.1 Single-phase Immersion Cooling System
6.3.2 Two-phase Immersion Cooling System
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.4 Rest of World
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Fujitsu Limited
7.1.2 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
7.1.3 Submer Technologies
7.1.4 Allied Control Ltd.
7.1.5 Asperitas Company
7.1.6 Qcooling L.P.
7.1.7 Midas Green Technologies
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h9cc3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: