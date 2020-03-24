WALTHAM, Mass. and BERLIN, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camunda , creators of developer-friendly, open source process automation software, opened registration for CamundaCon Live , taking place April 23-24, 2020. CamundaCon Live features more than 20 speakers over two days who will share their best practices, insightful use cases, and technical deep dives for a global audience.



Speakers representing global organizations including Capital One, Fidelity Investments, Goldman Sachs, Keller Williams, Nokia Bell Labs, Societe Generale, and 24 Hour Fitness will share hands-on how they are deploying workflow and decision automation within their organization to achieve better customer experiences and business outcomes. Camunda CEO Jakob Freund will open the conference, sharing insight into the company’s work to innovate process automation with a highly flexible, infinitely scalable platform that runs on any cloud, public, private or hybrid.

“CamundaCon Live will offer invaluable insight and lessons learned from some of the world’s foremost leaders in process automation,” said Gottfried Sehringer, Camunda CMO. “We’re fortunate to bring this slate of esteemed speakers and high-impact topics to a broad, global audience. It will also be highly interactive; attendees will have the opportunity to interact with each other as well as with speakers, product experts and process automation practitioners.”

Initially planned as the company’s first U.S.-based CamundaCon conference, CamundaCon Live is being organized as the world heeds the advice of public health experts amid COVID-19 concerns. CamundaCon Live offers both technical and business case studies for process automation leaders, development teams and software architects.

Attendees may register at no charge; registrants will also have access to an on-demand archive of sessions after the conference closes. See the agenda and sign up at camundacon.com/live .

