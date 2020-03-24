Braintree, MA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) announced today that its Fairview Energy Center (CPV Fairview) has successfully completed Ethane Testing (GE Performance and DEP Stack Emissions) and is ready for commercial use. CPV Fairview, which is located near Johnstown, Pennsylvania, is the first and only facility of its scale in the world to possess high content ethane blending with natural gas capabilities. This achievement highlights CPV’s mission of modernizing America’s electric grid by providing safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible electric power.

Through GE’s DLN2.6+ AFS combustion system, CPV Fairview is capable of using ethane for enhanced plant economics. Should the cost of natural gas increase, CPV Fairview’s flexibility within its fuel sources allows the plant to maintain grid reliability and provide cost-effective rates to consumers, without compromising emissions or efficiency. This opens up new areas of opportunity to consider for developing plants where natural gas and ethane are available.

“We are proud to announce the completion of commissioning with 25 percent ethane mixed with natural gas at our Fairview Energy Center, making it the first plant of its kind as well as one of the most efficient combined-cycle power plants in the world,” said Gary Lambert, CEO of CPV. “CPV’s continual deployment of cutting-edge technology has propelled us to the forefront of the competitive power industry in clean, efficient as well as renewable generation. We are grateful to chart this course alongside our partner GE as we continue to build upon our longstanding, prosperous relationship.”

"GE’s innovative combustion technology at CPV Fairview enables industry-first levels of ethane fuel flexibility and greater efficiency," said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Gas Power. "We are proud to work with CPV to help provide highly efficient, reliable and affordable electricity for their customers across the region.”

CPV Fairview’s use of GE Digital’s Operations Performance Management software helps its plant operations run more efficiently and increases the fuel flexibility of the plant. The software allows CPV to better manage risk by creating a digital twin of critical plant processes, using machine learning and predictive analytics to anticipate capacity requirements and support operational decisions – delivering plant operators up to 3.5% increase in capacity and 1% reduction in fuel use.

“CPV Fairview showcases our 7HA gas turbine’s leading efficiency and output for 60 Hertz applications, as well as its world-class combustion technology that allows the plant to use local ethane to provide reliable electricity,” said Tom Dreisbach, 60 Hertz Product Line Leader for GE Gas Power. “By utilizing blends of locally sourced natural gas and ethane, CPV Fairview will be unique in the industry for efficient performance, enhanced economics, and operational flexibility.”

About CPV

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) is uniquely positioned to leverage global technology and financial partnerships to help modernize America’s power generation. Together with our investors, partners, host communities and other key stakeholders, we are driven to improve our energy infrastructure by developing and operating power generation facilities using cutting edge, domestically available natural gas and renewable power technologies. Headquartered in Silver Spring, MD, with an office in Braintree, MA, the company has ownership interest in 4.2 GW of clean generation across the United States. The company’s Asset Management division currently manages more than 9,300 MW of fossil and renewable generating facilities in nine states for 12 different owner groups. For more information: www.cpv.com and follow CPV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About GE Gas Power

GE Gas Power is a world leader in natural gas power technology, services, and solutions. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are providing more advanced, cleaner and efficient power that people depend on today and building the energy technologies of the future. With the world’s largest installed base of gas turbines and more than 200 million operating hours across GE’s installed fleet, we offer advanced technology and a level of experience that’s unmatched in the industry to build, operate, and maintain leading gas power plants. For more information, please visit www.ge.com/power/gas and follow GE’s gas power businesses on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Jennifer Villarreal Competitive Power Ventures 781-817-8978 jvillarreal@cpv.com