Combining sophisticated design with the unparalleled strength of aluminum, Trex Signature® railing is ideal for a wide range of applications from multi-family residential to office buildings, restaurants and retail complexes.

Combining sophisticated design with the unparalleled strength of aluminum, Trex Signature® railing is ideal for a wide range of applications from multi-family residential to office buildings, restaurants and retail complexes.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effortless style and exceptional strength are the ‘signatures’ of the newest railing option from Trex Commercial Products, a national leader in engineering and manufacturing ornamental railing systems for commercial building applications. Combining sophisticated design with the unparalleled strength of aluminum, Trex Signature ® railing lives up to its name by affording architects and developers the flexibility and confidence to create truly distinctive spaces.



“Trex Signature is ideal for a wide range of applications from multi-family residential to office buildings, restaurants and retail complexes,” said Dan Stachel, vice president of sales and marketing for Trex Commercial Products. “Equal parts form and function, Trex Signature railing delivers the durability and low-maintenance qualities that developers and property managers seek, with a visually appealing, contemporary aesthetic.”

Sleek Styling

Offering a minimalist look that is stylish in its own right, Trex Signature is designed to highlight the beauty of what lies beyond the railing. The streamlined, unobtrusive design features panels with traditional balusters that visibly blend with the natural surroundings to optimize sightlines from patios, balconies, decks or public walkways. Continuously graspable rail options are available for added safety, comfort and functionality.

Durability and Design Versatility

Suitable for interior or exterior applications, Trex Signature is made with premium-grade aluminum for superior strength and durability. This structural integrity also affords design versatility, as Signature can be curved for one-of-a-kind applications.

Durable powder coating in a choice of three neutral colors – Charcoal Black, Bronze and Classic White – allows the railings to resist corrosion and retain their color with very little maintenance. An occasional cleaning is all that is needed to maintain a like-new appearance. For added assurance, Trex Signature railing is backed by a 15-year finish warranty.

Easy Assembly

Enhancing its appeal, Trex Signature railing is simple to install. Pre-assembled panels are available in a variety of stock lengths to accommodate any commercial project and have been proved in field testing to reduce assembly time by up to 50%.

“Specifiers and contractors appreciate the simplicity of pre-assembled railings but also want design flexibility,” Stachel added. “Trex Signature delivers on both counts.”

Trex Signature railing is manufactured in-house to ensure quality control over each step of the manufacturing process. Furthermore, the aluminum used to manufacture Trex Signature is made from 50% recycled material and is a 100% recyclable, renewable resource, allowing it to contribute valuable LEED points to commercial projects.

For more information about Trex Signature railing, visit www.trexcommercial.com .

About Trex Commercial Products

Trex Commercial Products, based in Minneapolis, Minn., is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. The company engineers and markets pre-engineered railing systems, aluminum systems and custom railing solutions. Trex Commercial Products has built an industry-leading reputation for quality and dedication to customer service since 1990. To learn more about Trex Commercial Products, visit https://www.trexcommercial.com/

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com . You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Claire Vartabedian or Sara Tatay

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900 cvartabedian@lcwa.com or statay@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18b48969-d39b-4ef6-b084-be888396b027

