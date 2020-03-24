LAVAL, Quebec, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the most recent measures taken by the Government of Quebec in the fight against COVID-19, Urbanimmersive inc. ("Urbanimmersive", the "Company" or "UI") (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) will offer its shareholders the opportunity to participate to the Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") of the Shareholders by videoconference with Zoom using the following link: https://urbanimmersive.zoom.us/j/598469663 .



The Company confirms that, in accordance with its by-laws, only one person holding in person or by proxy at least 20% of the voting shares of the Company will be present at the Meeting. Therefore, the required quorum will be met and the Meeting will be duly constituted.

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive ("UI") is a leading B2B Software-as-a-Service ("SAAS") marketing solution for professional photographers and other 3D immersive visual content providers, particularly for the real estate market ("Proptech"). Its unique SaaS platforms (UI, Tourbuzz) offer AI-backed pay-per-use solutions to produce high-quality 3D environments and improve customers operational productivity. Its proprietary core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers high-quality, unique and cost-effective alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of 3D immersive environments. The Company also resells complementary photography equipment through its subsidiary Immersolution.

