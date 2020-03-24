



· Company maintains solid inventory supply for anticipated demand as Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine continues to develop solid traction in the market

Amityville, NY, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”) a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties, is pleased to announce that Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines are now available for online orders and delivery through Splash Wines. Splash Wines delivers to most states and will offer free shipping through the use of the promo code: BELLISSIMA.

With many cities in the U.S. in various states of lockdown and bars and restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, online sales of alcohol have been booming – with New York in particular seeing an enormous surge in demand. In an article from Grub Street, it was reported that citywide orders on Drizly, a liquor-delivery app, have surged more than 450%.

“Although these are certainly trying times, we are always looking for ways to accommodate our customers and help provide some semblance of normalcy as much as we can,” said Richard DeCicco, chief executive officer of Iconic. “With social distancing practices in effect, deliveries are an excellent resource that allow customers to enjoy Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines in the comfort and safety of their own home. Iconic and Bellissima will continue to work hard to offer increased delivery options for our brands and we will continue to find more opportunities to provide support at this time.”

Bellissima's offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free.

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima.

Or visit your local wine merchant to purchase in store.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free. In addition, Iconic also develops private label spirits for domestic and international established chains.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites: Iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter: @IconicBrandsUS; @BellissimaByCB

Instagram: @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

