LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today said its GM-X gaming platform has been licensed to 24 new gaming operator clients, with over 40 additional such operators expected to license GM-X by the end of next month.



These new clients, said Golden Matrix, are expected to produce “significant” incremental GMGI revenue going forward.



Today’s announcement follows one made on March 18 stating that the company expected no adverse business impact due to the current coronavirus outbreak.



“During these challenging times, which has included the closing of many land-based casinos, Golden Matrix – and other companies in the online gaming sector – are beginning to see an increase in consumer demand for online gaming services,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “While our heart goes out to all those afflicted by coronavirus, we nonetheless expect the current trend toward online gaming to continue well into the future.”



“We are not surprised by this heightened interest from more operators to adopt our powerful GM-X platform,” continued Mr. Goodman. “More and more retail casino establishments are beginning to realize that, to be truly competitive in the gaming industry, they must also have a strong online presence. In the current coronavirus environment, the only way for these operators to engage with their millions of users is through digital means. This is what Golden Matrix brings to the table.”



Golden Matrix currently has over 310 gaming operator clients and more than Two million registered end-users worldwide.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.



Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.



