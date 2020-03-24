Company announcement no. 15 2019/20
Allerød, 24 March 2020
Financial calendar 2020/21
The Board of Directors of Matas A/S has set the following dates for publication of interim reports, annual report and holding of the annual general meeting in 2020/21:
|20 August 2020
|Q1 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020
|5 November 2020
|H1 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020
|8 January 2021
|Trading Update for the period 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020
|25 February 2021
|Q3 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020
|17 May 2021
|Deadline for the company’s shareholders to submit in writing requests for specific proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting
|27 May 2021
|Annual report for the financial year 2020/21
|29 June 2021
|Annual general meeting
For further information, please contact:
Anders T. Skole-Sørensen
CFO
Tel. +45 48 16 56 04
Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Tel. +45 48 16 55 48
