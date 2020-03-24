Company announcement no. 15 2019/20

Allerød, 24 March 2020





Financial calendar 2020/21





The Board of Directors of Matas A/S has set the following dates for publication of interim reports, annual report and holding of the annual general meeting in 2020/21:

20 August 2020 Q1 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020



5 November 2020 H1 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020



8 January 2021 Trading Update for the period 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020



25 February 2021 Q3 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020



17 May 2021 Deadline for the company’s shareholders to submit in writing requests for specific proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting



27 May 2021 Annual report for the financial year 2020/21



29 June 2021 Annual general meeting





For further information, please contact:

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen

CFO

Tel. +45 48 16 56 04

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

Tel. +45 48 16 55 48

