Company announcement no. 15 2019/20
Allerød, 24 March 2020


Financial calendar 2020/21


The Board of Directors of Matas A/S has set the following dates for publication of interim reports, annual report and holding of the annual general meeting in 2020/21:

20 August 2020Q1 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020

 
5 November 2020H1 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020

 
8 January 2021Trading Update for the period 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020

 
25 February 2021Q3 interim report 2019/20 for the period 1 April 2020 to 31 December 2020

 
17 May 2021Deadline for the company’s shareholders to submit in writing requests for specific proposals to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting

 
27 May 2021Annual report for the financial year 2020/21

 
29 June 2021Annual general meeting


For further information, please contact:

Anders T. Skole-Sørensen                                              
CFO
Tel. +45 48 16 56 04                                                     

Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm                                         
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Tel. +45 48 16 55 48

