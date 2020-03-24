Lysaker, 24 March 2020
Today's Election Meeting among unitholders in mutual funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, and the Ordinary General Meeting among shareholders of Storebrand Asset Management AS made the following resolutions:
Election Meeting for unitholders:
Ordinary General Meeting for shareholders:
After today's elections, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS constitutes:
Board members
Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman), CEO Storebrand ASA, Professor Kohts vei 9, N-1366 Lysaker
Lars Aa. Løddesøl, Director Storebrand Livsforsikring AS, Professor Kohts vei 9, N-1366 Lysaker
Sverre Dale Moen (elected by unitholders), CEO, Avalance AS, N-0789 Oslo
Brita Cathrine Knutson (elected by unitholders), CEO, Nortura Konsernpensjonskasse, Lørenveien 37, N-0585 Oslo
Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl (employee elected representative)
Karsten Solberg (employee elected representative)
Deputy members
Lars-Erik Eriksen, Head of Sales, Storebrand Livsforsikring AS, Professor Kohts vei 9, N-1366 Lysaker
Kristin Lindmark, CIO, SPP Pension & Försäkring AB, Vasagatan 10, S-10539 Stockholm
Sondre Gullord Graff (elected by unitholders), Director, Redningsselskapet, Drammensveien 288, N-0283 Oslo
Minutes from both meetings are enclosed herein. Updated prospectuses, reflecting the new Board of Directors and other updates are enclosed, as well. Updated prospectuses are also available at www.storebrand.no and www.storebrandfondene.dk.
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934
Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871
The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk.
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Attachments
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Lysaker, NORWAY
Minutes SAM Election Meeting 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Minutes SAM Ordindary General Meeting 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Storebrand Global ESG Plus Prospectus_ENGFILE URL | Copy the link below
Storebrand Global Multifactor Prospectus_ENGFILE URL | Copy the link below
Storebrand Global Solutions Prospectus_ENGFILE URL | Copy the link below
Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder Prospectus_ENGFILE URL | Copy the link below
Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder Prospectus_ENGFILE URL | Copy the link below
Storebrand.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: