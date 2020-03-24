Lysaker, 24 March 2020

Today's Election Meeting among unitholders in mutual funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS, and the Ordinary General Meeting among shareholders of Storebrand Asset Management AS made the following resolutions:

Election Meeting for unitholders:

Sverre Dale Moen re-elected as unitholder representative to the Board for another two years.

Sondre Gullord Graff elected as new deputy representative to the Board for two years, replacing Gunnar Synnes.

Jon Terje Øverland elected as new member of the nomination committee for two years, replacing Trond Roar Birkelund.

Bjarne Refsnes elected as new member of the nomination committee for two years, replacing Guri Horsfjord Lassen.

Ordinary General Meeting for shareholders:

Kristin Lindmark elected as deputy member of the Board, replacing Johanna Landberg.

Other shareholder elected members and deputy member were re-elected.

After today's elections, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS constitutes:

Board members

Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman), CEO Storebrand ASA, Professor Kohts vei 9, N-1366 Lysaker

Lars Aa. Løddesøl, Director Storebrand Livsforsikring AS, Professor Kohts vei 9, N-1366 Lysaker

Sverre Dale Moen (elected by unitholders), CEO, Avalance AS, N-0789 Oslo

Brita Cathrine Knutson (elected by unitholders), CEO, Nortura Konsernpensjonskasse, Lørenveien 37, N-0585 Oslo

Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl (employee elected representative)

Karsten Solberg (employee elected representative)

Deputy members

Lars-Erik Eriksen, Head of Sales, Storebrand Livsforsikring AS, Professor Kohts vei 9, N-1366 Lysaker

Kristin Lindmark, CIO, SPP Pension & Försäkring AB, Vasagatan 10, S-10539 Stockholm

Sondre Gullord Graff (elected by unitholders), Director, Redningsselskapet, Drammensveien 288, N-0283 Oslo

Minutes from both meetings are enclosed herein. Updated prospectuses, reflecting the new Board of Directors and other updates are enclosed, as well. Updated prospectuses are also available at www.storebrand.no and www.storebrandfondene.dk .

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Morten Breivik, Head of Funds, +47 918 60 871

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds. For queries, you may contact the funds' Paying Agent in Denmark, SKAGEN, on phone +45 7010 4001, or by email to kundeservice@skagenfondene.dk .

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

