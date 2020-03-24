ATLANTA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX President and CEO Scott Fletcher has been named to the 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive supply chain provider “Pros to Know,” recognized in the April issue of the publication. The Provider Pros to Know is a listing of individuals from a software firm or service provider, consultancy or academia who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet the significant challenges in the year ahead.



“There are key supply chain challenges that can potentially compromise a brand’s most important asset: its reputation,” said Fletcher. “In the current marketplace, supply chains can run into issues with counterfeit products, theft, product diversion and difficulties meeting customer expectations, all of which directly play into public image and reputation. By gaining complete visibility and control into the movement of goods, brands can meet these challenges head-on, protect their assets and strengthen customer trust.”

Initially founded with the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques like cutting-edge miniature atomic technology to track shipments precisely. With innovative cryptographic technologies, along with flexible and portable tracking options, LocatorX empowers clients to overcome common supply chain obstacles and support greater engagement with their own customers.

Described as a “strategic, insightful and skilled” leader by colleagues and employees, Scott has honed his experience in executive roles at companies like Ultimate Software (ULTI), I2 Technologies and Evant. In his current role as President & CEO of LocatorX, Scott is using his deep technology and business management expertise to deliver next-level tracking and location services to the supply chain sector.

For 19 years, Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Pros to Know Awards have recognized supply chain, manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business client.

