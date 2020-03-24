Dallas, Texas, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astro Aerospace (OTCQB:ASDN), the company creating autonomous, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aerial vehicles and drones has added another new model to its ALTA platform line-up in the form of a Med-Evac/Ambulance vehicle.



The ALTA LaFRa (Low-altitude Fast Response aircraft) is the newest pod concept to join Astro’s ALTA fleet of Pods and will target the search and rescue, and ambulance/medical markets.

The LaFRa design modification was an obvious addition in the progression of Astro’s Pod development program and fits perfectly with the flexible and nimble maneuvering ALTA platform.

Although the current COVID-19 situation has temporarily halted development of the current build, Astro continues to innovate and create new pods for multiple industries.



“Like most, it’s important for us to recognize and follow the protocols regarding COVID-19 and we have suspended production to ensure our team, suppliers and their families are safe.

We will be resurrecting the build of the ALTA program immediately following the advice of the governing bodies when it is safe to return”, says CEO Bruce Bent.

About ALTA



Astro sees the new, modular ALTA design, in combination with the series of “custom-use specific pods”, helping private business, government and medical agencies, as well as personal use (initially on private property) put into place much sooner than that of the higher risk, commuting segment, due to the lengthy and complicated certification and flight path development processes in major cities.

Pending regulation and approvals, and the status of the COVID-19 interruption, Astro anticipates pre-sales available as soon as 2021.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace is the developer of the world’s most advanced, autonomous, short haul, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aerial vehicles.

Our mission is to make self-flying unmanned and manned vehicles available to anyone, at anytime, from anywhere, and to turn this new and exciting aircraft into a mainstream mode of transportation.

Our vision is “Flight Made Easy”.

