NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facial/surgical mask market is growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2020-2025. The increasing air pollution, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer are the major factors leading to the high demand of facial/surgical mask in the global market. Moreover, owing to the growing panic due the recent corona virus (COVID-19) outbreaks in major countries such as China, U.S., Italy, Iran, Spain, Germany, the U.K., and India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, led to the increase in demand for facial/surgical mask during the forecast period.

Key players in the facial/surgical mask market have launched various types of masks, such as disposable masks and those with different protection layers. Additionally, the e-commerce players compete by providing competitive pricing to the end users. The global facial/surgical mask market is highly competitive, in terms of product pricing and specifications.

The global facial/surgical mask market is expected to register faster growth in the individual category during 2020 – 2025

When segmented on the basis of end user, the global facial/surgical mask market is categorized into healthcare professional and individual. Between these, the global facial/surgical mask market is expected to register faster growth in the individual category during the forecast period (2020 – 2025), mainly due to the mounting occurrence of infectious diseases, airborne diseases, air pollution, and increasing need for prevention among the people.

Explore key industry insights in 53 tables and 35 figures from the 185 pages of report, “Global Facial/Surgical Mask Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Product Type (Surgical, Respiratory), by Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online, Hospitals/Clinics), by End User (Healthcare Professional, Individual)”

According to the WHO, around one third, or 2.2 million of the world’s 7 million premature deaths each year from the household (indoor) and ambient (outdoor) air pollution in Asia-Pacific. The organization also reported that among the 2.2 million air pollution-related deaths in this region in 2016, 29% were due to heart disease, 27% stroke, 22% chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 14% lung cancer, and 8% pneumonia.

Geography Insight

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the global facial/surgical mask market during the forecast period (2020 – 2025), due to large-scale industrialization, mounting occurrence of respiratory diseases, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness among people about the potential outbreak of airborne diseases.

Geographically, the facial/surgical mask market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global facial/surgical mask market are Honeywell International Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., 3M Company, Moldex-Metric Inc., UVEX ARBEITSSCHUTZ GmbH, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, SAS Safety Corp., Prestige Ameritech, and Dynarex Corporation.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the product type, the the surgical segment held the larger share in the market in 2019.

Of all distribution channels, the facial/surgical mask market is expected to register high growth in the online purchase category during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Among all the end user, the global facial/surgical mask market is expected to register faster growth in the individual category during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global facial/surgical mask market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Global Facial/Surgical Mask Market Coverage

Product Type Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Surgical

Respiratory

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Retail Stores

Online

Hospitals/Clinics

End User Insight and Forecast 2015-2025

Healthcare Professional

Individual

Geographical Segmentation

Facial/Surgical Mask Market by Region

North America

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Belgium, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries

