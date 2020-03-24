SMITHFIELD, Va., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation declaring March 24, 2020 as National Agriculture Day, highlighting the critical and foundational nature of farmers in the American economy and American way of life.



In his proclamation the President stated, “As our Nation continues to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, we pay tribute to the unbeatable strength of America's agricultural producers as they once again answer the call to feed our country and the world. On this National Agriculture Day, and now more than ever, we salute and honor the men and women who contribute daily to our national prosperity.”

At Smithfield Foods, we join the White House in rising up to salute our American food heroes, including the 40,000 Smithfield employees on our farms and in our facilities, thousands of family farmers and other partners in the supply chain who feed millions of people in the United States and around the world every day.

Smithfield Foods President and CEO Kenneth M. Sullivan recently highlighted the critical and essential nature of agriculture and food workers in our nation’s ongoing response to COVID-19, noting that it is expressly because of the dedication of agriculture and food workers that we continue to have food on tables across America.

“U.S. agriculture and food workers are the lifeblood of our communities and our economy, today more than ever,” Sullivan stated. “I applaud the President for honoring and celebrating the vital role these hardworking men and women are playing during this crucial time. We all owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

