Alphinat announces another federal government department of a G7 country has selected SmartGuide® software for secure portal. SmartGuide®1 will help to deliver on the secure portal applications for their Grants & Contributions (“G&Cs”) needs. Alphinat will be working to help this department to “advance equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression through the inclusion of people of all genders, including women, in that country’s economic, social, and political life” as well as the intersection of these with other identities such as ethnicity, age, socio-economic level, disability, and others.

This department has selected SmartGuide® and Alphinat professional services to help it to self serve and make a time sensitive delivery to meet their objective of modernizing their digital service offerings. This investment has just accelerated this departments move toward better servicing the citizens and enterprises of this country with intuitive and easy to use secure digital services, to minimize need for in-person, service desk and any paper based processes. This project has full use of SmartGuide’s powerful development toolset to build and deploy secure digital services.



It is this government’s 6th SmartGuide license purchase in the past 9 months that will be leveraging SmartGuide for “Dynamics 365”2 which aims to greatly improve on existing methods of creating web and mobile needs and future proofing the public sector deployment of inter-operable digital services for secure cloud and hybred infrastructures applications, maximizing time-savings and ease of custom programming, promoting better use of existing applications and systems interoperable modernization.

“We continue to improve portal technology that will make it easy for security enhancements meeting the immediate.” says Denis Michaud Alphinat Chief Solution and Security Officer. “We are especially proud of this new department coming on board SmartGuide will now help deliver better quality and security of digital services helping to advance equality amongst its citizens.

“We deeply appreciate another departments validation of the timeliness for SmartGuide for “Dynamic 365” solutions for innovative portal technology in the public sector” adds Curtis Page, Alphinat CEO “we continue to strive to meet and exceed the expectations of the Alphinat family by the clients, stakeholders and our partners in these difficult times”.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make secure low-code/no-code application development a reality and easier for everyone. We enable the people with the vision and process knowledge to create great finished applications that IT can more easily deploy in their secure environments. With SmartGuide we provide an easy to use low-code tool and derivative solutions such as SmartGuide for “Dynamics 365 targeted for G&Cs that meet the client’s most critical needs empowering all lines of business to leverage their own process knowledge and expertise to self-serve.

SmartGuide brings you new ways to empower the right people with tools for success at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we are constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler.

So whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built or derivative apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we’re here to help you deploy secure applications in record time.

Alphinat provides a safe and secure workplace and remains an equal opportunity employer promoting equal economic independence for all regardless of gender, race, religion or personal orientation. Our company requires respect and understanding in all our decissions and strive to increase representation of society statistics in our entry, management and executive positions.

