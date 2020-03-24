eQ PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

24 March 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

eQ Plc published a notice of the Annual General Meeting on 6 February 2020 (“AGM”). The said stock exchange release can be found here: https://tools.euroland.com/tools/Pressreleases/GetPressRelease/?ID=3696366&lang=en-GB&companycode=sf-ama&v=sf-ama_new

The venue for the AGM has changed and the meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at eQ's head office, Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 5th floor, Helsinki. The registration period for the meeting has closed.

Helsinki, 24 March 2020

eQ PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

