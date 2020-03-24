eQ PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
24 March 2020, at 4:00 p.m.
eQ Plc published a notice of the Annual General Meeting on 6 February 2020 (“AGM”). The said stock exchange release can be found here: https://tools.euroland.com/tools/Pressreleases/GetPressRelease/?ID=3696366&lang=en-GB&companycode=sf-ama&v=sf-ama_new
The venue for the AGM has changed and the meeting will be held on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at eQ's head office, Aleksanterinkatu 19 A, 5th floor, Helsinki. The registration period for the meeting has closed.
Helsinki, 24 March 2020
eQ PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 11.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.
