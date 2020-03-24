GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 24 MARCH 2020 AT 16.00



Gofore starts repurchasing own shares



The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc has decided to commence the repurchase of the company's own shares on the basis of the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March, 2019. The purpose of the repurchase of shares is to use the shares as a part of purchase price in potential corporate acquisitions, as a part of company’s share-based incentive schemes, and otherwise for further transaction, and for the company to withhold or nullify.



The maximum number of shares to be repurchased is 210 000, which corresponds to 1.5 percent of the company's shares. However, no more than EUR 1 300 000 will be used to acquire the shares. The shares shall be acquired otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders in public trading organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy at the market price at the time of acquisition or otherwise at market price. The repurchase of the company's own shares shall commence at the earliest on March 25, 2020 and shall end at the latest on June 30, 2020. The repurchase of shares will be funded with the company’s distributable unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The Annual General Meeting, held on 26 March, 2019, authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the acquisition of a maximum of 1,131,715 of the company's own shares (approximately 10 percent of all shares of the Company as of the date, 5 March 2019, of the AGM).



Gofore Plc has a total of 14,012,802 shares. Gofore Plc currently owns 174 shares.





