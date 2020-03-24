Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled as follows:

May 5, 2020 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Due to concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak and to assist in protecting the health and well-being of our shareholders and employees, this year’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Stryker Corporation will be held virtually via the internet.

Information about the webcast, which will include both the audio and the slide presentation from the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.investorevents.stryker.com . To listen to the meeting as a guest dial (877) 328-2502 (U.S.) or (412) 317-5419 (International).

A recording of the annual meeting will also be available from 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SYK2020 until the definitive proxy statement for our 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.



Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:

Katherine Owen, Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or katherine.owen@stryker.com