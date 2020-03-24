The company has received notifications of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities (all notifications are in a single file).
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
Attachment
INVL Baltic Real Estate
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
