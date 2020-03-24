TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) herein provides the following update on its Canadian Malartic operation in response to an order of the Government of Quebec in relation to COVID-19 to temporarily suspend all non-essential business until April 13, 2020.



Mining has been listed as one of the priority services and activities with minimized activities. The Company intends to work with the Quebec government to comply with the order in relation to Canadian Malartic (a 50-50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.). Any further impact to operations, which may include suspension of operations or placing the mine on care and maintenance, will be updated in due course. The operation is in close communication with local communities and its workforce to apprise them of the situation and assure them that all safety and environmental protocols and procedures will be followed. There are currently no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Canadian Malartic or any Yamana operation. The Company continues to take every precaution to ensure the safety of its employees, families, and communities, and it is working closely with its host communities to support their needs through this difficult period.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

