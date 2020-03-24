Zenger Group employs 130 full-time staff and as many as 45 temporary employees at three locations in the Buffalo, New York area.

Three of the five Zenger brothers who work at Zenger Group today after having learned the principles of graphic arts from their father George “Bear” Zenger. (L-R) – Steve Zenger, CEO; John Zenger, Vice President; Joe Zenger, CFO

Ramsey, NJ, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to provide their customers with state-of-the-art technology to grow their businesses and offer high quality, personalized printing solutions. Zenger Group, a second-generation, cutting-edge print and marketing organization located in the Buffalo, NY area, made the switch installing the AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press to help their growing client base maintain distinct market advantage on their print and mail investments.

“Inkjet has transcended to a revolutionary state where you’re seeing, for the first time, the traditional offset business model being significantly disrupted by the AccurioJet KM-1 technology. This press, in my opinion, has a much bigger impact on how projects get executed here than in the past,” said Steve Zenger, owner and CEO of Zenger Group. “It’s just as much a change opportunity for existing process and business as it is an opportunity for new business. And not all devices have that impact.”

A few years back, Steve participated in a print industry research study where contributors were asked to imagine the ideal digital printing press of the future. And when Konica Minolta announced the AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV Inkjet Press, Steve realized that it incorporated all the items that defined his ‘dream press’ from that study.

Zenger Group holds an impressive track record of being early adopters of leading-edge technologies, so the investment in the AccurioJet KM-1 was a logical progression as the marketplace began its shift towards UV inkjet solutions. For their customers, it means more creative, high-quality print options with quick turnaround at a lower cost. From identification cards with variable data to personalized coupons, Zenger Group uses the KM-1 to transcend simple ink on paper print services.

Asked to choose one word to describe the relationship between Zenger Group and Konica Minolta, Steve Zenger replied, “impressive and then awesome.”

“We are proud to support Zenger Group’s mission to enhance their services for their customers,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “As a strategic partner, we look forward to helping accelerate the company’s growth with our best-in-class LED UV inkjet technology and industrial print support team.”

