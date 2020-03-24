The Supervisory Board of AS Printall – the 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp – decided to extend the mandate of Mr. Tõnis Peebo as a Member of the Management Board until 27 March 2023.

The Management Board of AS Printall will continue with three members as before: Andrus Takkin (Chairman), Evali Mülts and Tõnis Peebo.

AS Printall is one of the most modern printing houses in the Baltics, exporting more than 60% of its production to Europe and printing most of the periodicals and advertising publications published in Estonia. The sales revenue in 2019 was EUR 25.7 million and the company employed almost 230 people.





