Schaumburg, IL, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETEL introduces the new Z3TM, a standalone motion platform that provides a surface with four degrees of freedom into a stacked architecture and is an alternative to piezoelectric solutions. It is designed in response to the needs of advanced wafer positioning in the semiconductor industry while also being useful as a standalone product in a variety of industries such as medical, pharmaceutical and general inspection.

The Z3TM platform uses a combination of three flexures and a rotary module to provide rotary, Z-axis, and two oblique axis motions to a plate which can be anchored to a supporting table for multiaxial motion solutions. The product compactness establishes a large density in terms of number of functions per volume, while its performance set new market standards for accuracies and dynamics.

The Z3TM allows for the migration from piezoelectric solutions, eliminating their hysteresis problems while supporting nanometer level resolution, accuracy, and repeatability at even higher dynamics. Users can achieve improved navigation accuracy in the XY plane, as well as along the Z direction, by means of mapping tables. Pre-programmed accuracy conditions, as well as real-time compensations driven by external sensors, allow for a reduced focus time, therefore increasing throughput and improving the cost of ownership.

The Z3TM stems from ETEL’s continuous innovation and vertical integration. Characteristics include an infinitely rotating theta axis, tip/tilt correction over ±0.08° for leveling and for move and settle improvement, radial runout of ±3.5 µm and a maintenance free Z-axis, all at an ISO class 2 clean room compatibility.

If required as part of the application development, customizations can be implemented which include, but are not limited to, higher IP ratings, extended rated payload, the addition of pneumatic actuators for lift pin ring or similar mechanisms, and additional vacuum and signal lines.

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL (www.heidenhain.us). As a leading international supplier of direct drive and motion control components and integrated systems, ETEL supports high tech industry with linear motors, torque motors, positioning stages, and motion controllers/systems. More ETEL information can be found at: https://www.heidenhain.us/product/direct-drive-motors-and-motion-systems/

