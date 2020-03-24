DALLAS, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI , the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced that Patty McDonald, Global Solution Marketing Director, has been named to Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain.



The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to the food supply chain industry.

“We are at a pivotal point in the industry where AI can truly make a difference and help food supply chain effectiveness, impacting a retailer’s overall success,” said McDonald. “I’m honored to be recognized by Food Logistics for the supply chain work I champion at Symphony RetailAI and with our retail partners, as we are seeing real-world value and success stories around AI capabilities. It is an exciting time to see how AI can be applied in the supply chain and how it creates new efficiencies and mitigates pain points for retailers. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for supply chain challenges within a company; however, an AI-enabled supply chain can help grocery retailers understand the whole picture in order to make informed business decisions around forecasting, assortment and promotion optimization, and replenishment.”

In her role, McDonald leads supply chain go-to-market strategy and execution to ensure that Symphony RetailAI addresses the grocery retail market with the right products, services and communications to build profitable market share, meet company objectives and help retailers overcome their challenges. She has worked continually with internal teams, the analyst community and customers to understand the needs around forecasting and was pivotal in launching the Symphony RetailAI Demand ForecastingAI solution in the fall of 2018. As a grocery supply chain expert, McDonald is passionate about engaging and educating internal and external audiences as a spokesperson on trends and best practices for gaining a competitive edge.

“The 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain exhibits the true rock stars of the industry, those that go the extra mile, so to speak, to ensure their customer’s supply chains are being operated in an efficient, safe and transparent manner,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief, Food Logistics. “These professionals are a true example as to why today’s food and beverage supply chains are in position to meet tomorrow’s consumers’ demands, and why today’s youth should consider the supply chain and logistics industry as a possible path of employment.”

Recipients of this year’s 2020 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2020 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI offers the FMCG industry’s only integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and high-performance supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers designed with customer insights to fuel recommendations for profitable growth. Founded on CINDE and GOLD enterprise solutions, Symphony RetailAI’s innovations span the retail value chain from agile merchandising, promotion optimization, personalized marketing, fresh food and store management, to demand forecasting and inventory management. A strong global partner ecosystem helps us serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including half of the world’s top 30 grocery retailers and all of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers – all through the Symphony Retail Cloud, driven by Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. For more information visit symphonyretailai.com .

Connect with Symphony RetailAI on social media:



Twitter: @SymphonyRetail

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/symphonyretailai/

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in retail, healthcare, financial services, industrial, manufacturing, defense, and media. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of six companies with a combined revenue run rate of $300 million. Over 1,700 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani . For more information visit symphonyai.com .