The major growth factors of the big data market include the increasing awareness of Internet of Things (IoT) devices among organizations, increasing availability of data across the organization to gain deeper insights to remain competitive, and increasing government investments in various regions for enhancing digital technologies.



Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The big market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services.The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing deployment of big data solutions, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.



Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The big data market by industry vertical is segmented into nine categories: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, telecommunications and Information Technology (IT), transportation and logistics, and others (real estate, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and education and research).The manufacturing industry vertical is the most affected by big data trends and possibilities due to the nature and amount of data that is produced by it.



Manufacturers are increasingly the adoption of big data solutions for risk management, operations and supply chain optimization, after-sales support, and predictive, and preventive maintenance.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Businesses in the region have started deploying data visualization solutions that will help them generate statistical data and make faster business decisions.



Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are focusing on the enhanced management of data to enable data-based business decisions and enhance business processes. Growing digitalization, increasing adoption of big data technologies, such as Hadoop and Apache by vendors in the region, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the big data market.

• By Company: Tier I: 32%, Tier II: 44%, and Tier III: 24%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 65%, Directors: 23%, and Others: 12%

• By Region: North America: 44%, APAC: 32%, Europe: 18%, MEA: 3%, and Latin America: 3%



The report includes the study of the key players offering big data solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global big data market.



The major vendors includes Microsoft (US), Teradata (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Talend (US), Qlik (US), TIBCO Software (US), Alteryx (US), Sisense (US), Informatica (US), Cloudera (US), Splunk (US), Palantir Technologies (US), 1010data (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Fusionex (Malaysia), Information Builders (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce (US), Micro Focus (UK), HPE (US), MicroStrategy (US), ThoughtSpot (US), and Yellowfin (Australia). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the big data market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the big data market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, business function, and region.



The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall big data market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

