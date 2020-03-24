Sydney, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Brunei Darussalam outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Brunei is a small and wealthy nation in South East Asia, with a population of about 430,000. Telecommunications infrastructure and services throughout the country are of a generally high standard, bolstered by a high GDP per capita which has allowed for considerable investment in networks and services.
In BuddeComm’s Asian Telecoms Maturity Index, which measures the relative maturity of the telecoms industry in all of the 34 countries in Asia, Brunei is ranked 10th with a Telecoms Maturity Index score of 55.4 (out of 100).
In 2019 Brunei’s telecom infrastructure was regrouped under a single entity, the Unified National Networks (UNN). The networks of the three telcos (Telekom Brunei, Datastream Technology, and Progresif Cellular), all owned by Darussalam Asset, were incorporated within UNN and each now provides retail services with equal access to the national network, which became a subsidiary of Darussalam Asset. The Brunei International Gateway (BIG) also came under UNN’s umbrella.
During the last five years the number of mobile subscribers has increased steadily, though growth has slowed in response to higher penetration. Growth during the next few years will be supported by lower pricing for end-users expected to result from the UNN, as well as the launch of 5G services in 2021. These developments will also boost the mobile broadband sector.
Key developments
- UNN created to provide a national telecom infrastructure;
- All three telcos granted global licenses.
- 5G services anticipated in 2021;
- TelBru rebrands as Imagine, launches mobile services;
- Number Portability services are launched;
- Brunei gains access to telecom services via the Kacific-1 satellite;
- Report update includes the regulator’s market data for 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report
Imagine (Telekom Brunei/TelBru); DSTCom; B-Mobile; Progresif (Progresif Cellular); Darussalam Assets
Table of Contents
- Key Statistics
- Regional Market Comparison
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Regulatory environment
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom Sector Liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Regulatory developments
- Mobile market
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Broadband statistics
- National Broadband Blueprint
- Brunei International Gateway (BIG)
- High Speed Broadband (HSBB)
- Wi-Fi
- Fixed network operators
- Imagine (Telekom Brunei/TelBru)
- DST Group
- Progressif (Progresif Cellular/B-Mobile)
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- International Infrastructure
- Trans-Borneo Optical Cable Network
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
- Data centres
- Smart infrastructure
- Digital Economy
- e-Services
- E-Commerce
- E-Government
- BruCERT
- ICT Rural Outreach Program (iROP)
- Appendix – Historic data
- Related reports
