Brunei is a small and wealthy nation in South East Asia, with a population of about 430,000. Telecommunications infrastructure and services throughout the country are of a generally high standard, bolstered by a high GDP per capita which has allowed for considerable investment in networks and services.

In BuddeComm’s Asian Telecoms Maturity Index, which measures the relative maturity of the telecoms industry in all of the 34 countries in Asia, Brunei is ranked 10th with a Telecoms Maturity Index score of 55.4 (out of 100).

In 2019 Brunei’s telecom infrastructure was regrouped under a single entity, the Unified National Networks (UNN). The networks of the three telcos (Telekom Brunei, Datastream Technology, and Progresif Cellular), all owned by Darussalam Asset, were incorporated within UNN and each now provides retail services with equal access to the national network, which became a subsidiary of Darussalam Asset. The Brunei International Gateway (BIG) also came under UNN’s umbrella.

During the last five years the number of mobile subscribers has increased steadily, though growth has slowed in response to higher penetration. Growth during the next few years will be supported by lower pricing for end-users expected to result from the UNN, as well as the launch of 5G services in 2021. These developments will also boost the mobile broadband sector.

Key developments

UNN created to provide a national telecom infrastructure;

All three telcos granted global licenses.

5G services anticipated in 2021;

TelBru rebrands as Imagine, launches mobile services;

Number Portability services are launched;

Brunei gains access to telecom services via the Kacific-1 satellite;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data for 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report

Imagine (Telekom Brunei/TelBru); DSTCom; B-Mobile; Progresif (Progresif Cellular); Darussalam Assets

Table of Contents

Key Statistics

Regional Market Comparison

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Telecom Sector Liberalisation Privatisation Regulatory developments

Mobile market Mobile statistics Mobile broadband statistics

Fixed-line broadband market Broadband statistics National Broadband Blueprint Brunei International Gateway (BIG) High Speed Broadband (HSBB) Wi-Fi

Fixed network operators Imagine (Telekom Brunei/TelBru) DST Group Progressif (Progresif Cellular/B-Mobile)

Telecommunications infrastructure National telecom network The UNN Public payphones International Infrastructure Trans-Borneo Optical Cable Network Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Data centres Smart infrastructure

Digital Economy e-Services E-Commerce E-Government BruCERT ICT Rural Outreach Program (iROP)

Appendix – Historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – Brunei – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 3 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019

Table 4 – Change in the share of mobile subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019

Table 5 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Table 6 – Change in the market share of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Table 7 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2024

Table 8 – Change in handset and USB dongle mobile broadband penetration - 2012 - 2019

Table 9 – Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 10 – Growth in international internet bandwidth – 2009 - 2017

Table 11 – Change in the number of fixed lines and teledensity – 2009 – 2024

Table 12 – Historic - DSTCom mobile subscribers – 1999 – 2009

Table 13 – Historic - Progresif - mobile subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 14 – Historic - Mobile subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2009

Table 15 – Historic - Share of mobile market share by subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 16 – Historic - International internet bandwidth – 1999 - 2009

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index by Market Category

Chart 2 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 3 – Telecoms Maturity Index – South East Asia

Chart 4 – Mobile, mobile broadband and fixed broadband penetration – 2019; 2024

Chart 5 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 6 – Change in the number of mobile subscribers by operator – 2009 – 2019

Chart 7 – Change in the share of mobile subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2019

Chart 8 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Chart 9 – Change in the market share of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2012 – 2019

Chart 10 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2024

Chart 11 – Change in handset and USB dongle mobile broadband penetration - 2012 - 2019

Chart 12 – Growth in the number of fixed broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 13 – Change in the number of fixed lines and teledensity – 2009 – 2024

Chart 14 – Mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration rates in countries benefitting from the Kacific-1 satellite

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Key market characteristics by market segment

Exhibit 2 – South East Asia - Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country

Exhibit 3 – Major submarine cables with landing points in Brunei

