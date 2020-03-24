As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 20 March, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 21 0805 for 142.5 m.kr. nominal value. Settlement date is 25 March 2020 and the total outstanding nominal value of the series will then be 21,599,000,000 kr.