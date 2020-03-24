FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) today announced that that the location of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been changed and will be held in a virtual meeting format only due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19). The Company believes that this action is necessary to protect the health and well-being of its partners and shareholders and is in compliance with the restrictions on meetings and other gatherings imposed under states of emergency declared by various governmental authorities.



The Annual Meeting will be held, as scheduled, on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ACU2020 , shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card which is being sent to shareholders on or about March 24, 2020. Further information regarding the change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy statement supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2020.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO said, “I look forward to speaking with shareholders at the upcoming first quarter earnings call. In the meantime, I wish that everyone stays in good health.”

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative first aid, safety, and cutting products to the school, home, office, hardware and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, Camillus ®, Cuda ®, and DMT ®.

