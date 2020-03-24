New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Preventive Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics in Development" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877764/?utm_source=GNW

On 30th January 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health emergency. In fact, the virus is estimated to have infected more than 45,000 individuals, around the globe (estimates till the second week of February 2020). In order to deal with this outbreak and prevent the spread of virus to new geographies, countries are adopting various precautions.



The WHO has recently released the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) that lays out activities and resources needed by international health organizations globally, including WHO, to implement priority public health measures in support of countries to prepare and respond to COVID-19 for a period between February to April 2020.



More than 35 pharmaceutical / biotechnology companies, government agencies, and research institutes have disclosed research programs focused on developing vaccines / drugs to prevent or treat COVID-19 infections. In addition, close to 250 diagnostic tests are currently available / being developed for effective diagnosis of patients. The rising healthcare burden of the disease has also attracted significant funding to fuel drug development efforts in this space; recent funding initiatives include USD 100 million funding by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and USD 26 million vaccine development fund by the UK government.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Novel coronavirus (COVID-19): Preventive Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics in Development” report features an extensive study of the vaccine / drug candidates and diagnostic tests being investigated for COVID-19 infection prevention, treatment and diagnosis. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

• A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of vaccines and drugs being developed for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection, providing information on the developer(s), phase of development (clinical, preclinical, discovery) of product candidates, type of molecule (vaccines, antibodies, small molecules, others), mechanism of action.

• A detailed clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of candidates being evaluated for the treatment of COVID-19, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration date, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials, type of drug being evaluated, phase of development, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, and clinical endpoints.

• A detailed assessment of the diagnostic tests being developed for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection, providing information on test developer(s), development geography, technology being used in the test, type of test and test purpose.

• An analysis depicting the prevalent and emerging trends related to this domain as represented on the social media platform, Twitter. In addition to providing information on day-on-day trends related to the volume of tweets, the analysis highlights the most frequently talked about areas, active players, and influential authors.

• An in-depth analysis of more than 2,100 grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to coronavirus, highlighting various important parameters associated with grants, such as year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, administration institute center, funding institute center, funding mechanism, spending categorization, grant type, responsible study section, focus area, type of recipient organization and prominent program officers. It also features a detailed 2X2 plot comparing the key opinion leaders based on parameters, such as amount awarded and number of awarded grants.

• An analysis of the investments made across different companies/ academic institutes driving development efforts in this space. The analysis specifically highlights the key investors involved in this space.

• Elaborate profiles of the key players involved in vaccine / drug and diagnostic development. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, information on its development programs, details related to funding, and collaborations related to COVID-19.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on identifying the key developments in the market, the report also provides our independent view on various emerging trends in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market, gathered from various secondary sources of information.



EXAMPLE HIGHLIGHTS

1. More than 50 therapeutic entities / vaccines are currently under development by prominent players for the treatment / prevention of COVID-19. In fact, more than 100 clinical trials have been registered till date.

2. The players have adopted multiple approaches for the development of vaccines. Some of the approaches adopted by the companies include, whole virus vaccines, subunit vaccines, and nucleic acid based vaccines.

3. Around 50% of the interventional clinical trials are being conducted in China. In addition, a number of trials have recently been initiated in the US and several European countries.

4. We were able to identify close to 250 diagnostic tests approved / under development for the diagnosis of COVID-19. Majority of these tests are based on RT-PCR.

5. Over 60% of the diagnostic tests are being developed by companies based in the Asia-Pacific. In the recent days, a number of diagnostic tests have been developed by players based in the Europe, as well.

6. We conducted a detailed grant analysis on over 1,000 academic grants that have been awarded for research on coronavirus, till date. Based on the analysis, we were able to identify multiple leading research institutes that have received NIH grants for research on coronavirus. Some of the leading academic institutes include, University of North Carolina, University of Iowa, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas and University of Colorado.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877764/?utm_source=GNW



