Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: European Recruitment Company Oü
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jokela, Jorma
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200324162802_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-20
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 88 Unit price: 3.17 EUR
(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 3.175 EUR
(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 3.205 EUR
(4): Volume: 235 Unit price: 3.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 147 Unit price: 3.15 EUR
(6): Volume: 346 Unit price: 3.095 EUR
(7): Volume: 36 Unit price: 3.215 EUR
(8): Volume: 254 Unit price: 3.225 EUR
(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.295 EUR
(10): Volume: 127 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(11): Volume: 20 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(12): Volume: 27 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(14): Volume: 114 Unit price: 3.335 EUR
(15): Volume: 5 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(16): Volume: 7 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(17): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.29 EUR
(18): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.345 EUR
(19): Volume: 31 Unit price: 3.205 EUR
(20): Volume: 342 Unit price: 3.205 EUR
(21): Volume: 204 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(22): Volume: 414 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(23): Volume: 191 Unit price: 3.085 EUR
(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.085 EUR
(25): Volume: 127 Unit price: 3.085 EUR
(26): Volume: 78 Unit price: 3.175 EUR
(27): Volume: 181 Unit price: 3.175 EUR
(28): Volume: 328 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(29): Volume: 332 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(30): Volume: 213 Unit price: 3.2 EUR
(31): Volume: 372 Unit price: 3.18 EUR
(32): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
(33): Volume: 3 Unit price: 3.295 EUR
(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.295 EUR
(35): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.405 EUR
(36): Volume: 334 Unit price: 3.375 EUR
(37): Volume: 363 Unit price: 3.32 EUR
(38): Volume: 2 Unit price: 3.27 EUR
(39): Volume: 183 Unit price: 3.27 EUR
(40): Volume: 118 Unit price: 3.27 EUR
(41): Volume: 80 Unit price: 3.27 EUR
(42): Volume: 315 Unit price: 3.21 EUR
(43): Volume: 488 Unit price: 3.175 EUR
(44): Volume: 325 Unit price: 3.165 EUR
(45): Volume: 38 Unit price: 3.165 EUR
(46): Volume: 176 Unit price: 3.17 EUR
(47): Volume: 354 Unit price: 3.25 EUR
(48): Volume: 333 Unit price: 3.255 EUR
(49): Volume: 13 Unit price: 3.27 EUR
(50): Volume: 156 Unit price: 3.31 EUR
(51): Volume: 339 Unit price: 3.355 EUR
(52): Volume: 331 Unit price: 3.33 EUR
(53): Volume: 365 Unit price: 3.3 EUR
(54): Volume: 277 Unit price: 3.285 EUR
(55): Volume: 286 Unit price: 3.28 EUR
(56): Volume: 193 Unit price: 3.285 EUR
(57): Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.295 EUR
(58): Volume: 286 Unit price: 3.295 EUR
(59): Volume: 370 Unit price: 3.3 EUR
(60): Volume: 405 Unit price: 3.22 EUR
(61): Volume: 479 Unit price: 3.21 EUR
(62): Volume: 441 Unit price: 3.045 EUR
(63): Volume: 234 Unit price: 3.075 EUR
(64): Volume: 117 Unit price: 3.075 EUR
(65): Volume: 86 Unit price: 3.075 EUR
(66): Volume: 174 Unit price: 3.075 EUR
(67): Volume: 389 Unit price: 3.075 EUR
(68): Volume: 370 Unit price: 3.015 EUR
(69): Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.135 EUR
(70): Volume: 320 Unit price: 3.26 EUR
(71): Volume: 597 Unit price: 3.26 EUR
(72): Volume: 396 Unit price: 3.05 EUR
(73): Volume: 425 Unit price: 3.055 EUR
(74): Volume: 328 Unit price: 3.05 EUR
(75): Volume: 318 Unit price: 3.1 EUR
(76): Volume: 448 Unit price: 3.04 EUR
(77): Volume: 315 Unit price: 3.04 EUR
(78): Volume: 178 Unit price: 3.03 EUR
(79): Volume: 21 Unit price: 3.03 EUR
(80): Volume: 312 Unit price: 3.03 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(80): Volume: 18,089 Volume weighted average price: 3.19091 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-03-23
Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 45 Unit price: 3.36 EUR
(2): Volume: 78 Unit price: 3.36 EUR
(3): Volume: 371 Unit price: 3.225 EUR
(4): Volume: 144 Unit price: 3.15 EUR
(5): Volume: 350 Unit price: 3.17 EUR
(6): Volume: 199 Unit price: 3.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 48 Unit price: 3.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 139 Unit price: 3.05 EUR
(9): Volume: 373 Unit price: 3.03 EUR
(10): Volume: 87 Unit price: 3 EUR
(11): Volume: 13 Unit price: 3 EUR
(12): Volume: 14 Unit price: 3 EUR
(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 3.155 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(13): Volume: 1,911 Volume weighted average price: 3.1293 EUR
Ferratum Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND