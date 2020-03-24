



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: European Recruitment Company Oü

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jokela, Jorma

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20200324162802_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-20

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 88 Unit price: 3.17 EUR

(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 3.175 EUR

(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 3.205 EUR

(4): Volume: 235 Unit price: 3.15 EUR

(5): Volume: 147 Unit price: 3.15 EUR

(6): Volume: 346 Unit price: 3.095 EUR

(7): Volume: 36 Unit price: 3.215 EUR

(8): Volume: 254 Unit price: 3.225 EUR

(9): Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.295 EUR

(10): Volume: 127 Unit price: 3.29 EUR

(11): Volume: 20 Unit price: 3.29 EUR

(12): Volume: 27 Unit price: 3.29 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.29 EUR

(14): Volume: 114 Unit price: 3.335 EUR

(15): Volume: 5 Unit price: 3.29 EUR

(16): Volume: 7 Unit price: 3.29 EUR

(17): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.29 EUR

(18): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.345 EUR

(19): Volume: 31 Unit price: 3.205 EUR

(20): Volume: 342 Unit price: 3.205 EUR

(21): Volume: 204 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(22): Volume: 414 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(23): Volume: 191 Unit price: 3.085 EUR

(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.085 EUR

(25): Volume: 127 Unit price: 3.085 EUR

(26): Volume: 78 Unit price: 3.175 EUR

(27): Volume: 181 Unit price: 3.175 EUR

(28): Volume: 328 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(29): Volume: 332 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(30): Volume: 213 Unit price: 3.2 EUR

(31): Volume: 372 Unit price: 3.18 EUR

(32): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

(33): Volume: 3 Unit price: 3.295 EUR

(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 3.295 EUR

(35): Volume: 361 Unit price: 3.405 EUR

(36): Volume: 334 Unit price: 3.375 EUR

(37): Volume: 363 Unit price: 3.32 EUR

(38): Volume: 2 Unit price: 3.27 EUR

(39): Volume: 183 Unit price: 3.27 EUR

(40): Volume: 118 Unit price: 3.27 EUR

(41): Volume: 80 Unit price: 3.27 EUR

(42): Volume: 315 Unit price: 3.21 EUR

(43): Volume: 488 Unit price: 3.175 EUR

(44): Volume: 325 Unit price: 3.165 EUR

(45): Volume: 38 Unit price: 3.165 EUR

(46): Volume: 176 Unit price: 3.17 EUR

(47): Volume: 354 Unit price: 3.25 EUR

(48): Volume: 333 Unit price: 3.255 EUR

(49): Volume: 13 Unit price: 3.27 EUR

(50): Volume: 156 Unit price: 3.31 EUR

(51): Volume: 339 Unit price: 3.355 EUR

(52): Volume: 331 Unit price: 3.33 EUR

(53): Volume: 365 Unit price: 3.3 EUR

(54): Volume: 277 Unit price: 3.285 EUR

(55): Volume: 286 Unit price: 3.28 EUR

(56): Volume: 193 Unit price: 3.285 EUR

(57): Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.295 EUR

(58): Volume: 286 Unit price: 3.295 EUR

(59): Volume: 370 Unit price: 3.3 EUR

(60): Volume: 405 Unit price: 3.22 EUR

(61): Volume: 479 Unit price: 3.21 EUR

(62): Volume: 441 Unit price: 3.045 EUR

(63): Volume: 234 Unit price: 3.075 EUR

(64): Volume: 117 Unit price: 3.075 EUR

(65): Volume: 86 Unit price: 3.075 EUR

(66): Volume: 174 Unit price: 3.075 EUR

(67): Volume: 389 Unit price: 3.075 EUR

(68): Volume: 370 Unit price: 3.015 EUR

(69): Volume: 100 Unit price: 3.135 EUR

(70): Volume: 320 Unit price: 3.26 EUR

(71): Volume: 597 Unit price: 3.26 EUR

(72): Volume: 396 Unit price: 3.05 EUR

(73): Volume: 425 Unit price: 3.055 EUR

(74): Volume: 328 Unit price: 3.05 EUR

(75): Volume: 318 Unit price: 3.1 EUR

(76): Volume: 448 Unit price: 3.04 EUR

(77): Volume: 315 Unit price: 3.04 EUR

(78): Volume: 178 Unit price: 3.03 EUR

(79): Volume: 21 Unit price: 3.03 EUR

(80): Volume: 312 Unit price: 3.03 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(80): Volume: 18,089 Volume weighted average price: 3.19091 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-03-23

Venue: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT (XETA)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 45 Unit price: 3.36 EUR

(2): Volume: 78 Unit price: 3.36 EUR

(3): Volume: 371 Unit price: 3.225 EUR

(4): Volume: 144 Unit price: 3.15 EUR

(5): Volume: 350 Unit price: 3.17 EUR

(6): Volume: 199 Unit price: 3.05 EUR

(7): Volume: 48 Unit price: 3.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 139 Unit price: 3.05 EUR

(9): Volume: 373 Unit price: 3.03 EUR

(10): Volume: 87 Unit price: 3 EUR

(11): Volume: 13 Unit price: 3 EUR

(12): Volume: 14 Unit price: 3 EUR

(13): Volume: 50 Unit price: 3.155 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 1,911 Volume weighted average price: 3.1293 EUR



