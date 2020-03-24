New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nematicides Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877794/?utm_source=GNW

The rate of application of Halogen compounds and other fumigants outpaces that of organophosphate and carbamate, as soil fumigation is intensively practiced for controlling root-knot nematodes in vegetable crops across the world. However, liquid nematicides which are non-fumigant in nature, are being increasingly adopted by the farmers, as a result of the rising concerns about the effects on the environment and human health. Fluensulfone, which is a recently developed active ingredient, has reportedly resulted in the decrease of potato cyst nematode infection by 43% and increased potato yield by 62% in the United States, as revealed by a study conducted in 2019.



North America is the largest region for registered nematicide use with the United States accounting for 51.9% of the share in the region, in 2019, where cereal cyst nematodes result in economic loses worth USD 3.4 million, annually.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Nematicides



Although synthetic or chemical nematicides continue to witness a positive trajectory in demand, an emerging preference for biological nematicides has been observed in recent years, primarily due to the rapid adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) techniques and sustainable agricultural practices, globally. Empirical observations have revealed that bio-nematicides act synergistically with other agricultural inputs as an important component under environmentally friendly IPM programs. For instance, according to a study published in the Egyptian Journal of Biological Pest Control, T. viride and P. fluorescens, when integrated with neem cake, yielded effective results in controlling Meloidogyne incognita (Raveendra et al. 2011, Seenivasan 2007). As per an article published in the Journal of the International Organization for Biological Control, in 2017, there have been numerous developments in the commercialization of bio-nematicides in the United States, in the past few years. Extensive research has been conducted in developing Pasteuria spp. and Purpureocillium lilacinus as potential nematicides. Under the scheme, “Strengthening & Modernization of Pest Management Approach (SMPMA)”, the overall use of bio-pesticides including bio-nematicides in India, increased from 123.0 metric ton during 1994-1995 to 7,682.0 metric ton during 2018-2019.







North America Dominates the Global Market



The US nematicide market was valued at USD 219.6 million in 2019 registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Owing to the presence of various nematode species attacking a wide range of economically important crops, as well as awareness of farmers regarding the application of chemical nematicides, the country has garnered the highest share in the North American market. In 2018, by chemical type, the fumigants segment dominated the market. Soil fumigation is the most widely accepted practice for crop treatment against nematodes. In the country, Meloidogyne, Heterodera, Tylenchulus, Rotylenchulus, and Protylenchulus are the common agricultural pest nematodes. Due to their high volatility, chemical fumigants are used in enclosed spaces, like greenhouses, warehouses, etc. Most of the soil fumigants are formulated in the gas form. Though soil fumigation is one of the most adopted methods in the country to control nematodes, they are not effective in the long run. These gaseous nematodes escape simultaneously into the atmosphere as they are applied in the soil. However, this can be prevented to some extent by locking the soil surface using some tillage or plowing equipment.



In terms of crops, vegetables, corn, and cotton are majorly affected by nematodes in the country. The most common nematode species affecting cotton in the United States are species southern root-knot (Meloidogyne incognita), reniform (Rotylenchulus reniformis), Columbia lance (Hoplolaimus columbus), and sting (Belonolaimus longicaudatus). The increase in the number of nematicide products based on the aforementioned nematodes is estimated to drive the market.



Farmers in the country are opting for bio-based nematicides, primarily due to increased pressure from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce the usage of chemical nematicides. The adverse impact of chemical nematicides on the environment has led to the restricted use of chemical nematicide products. This factor is expected to restrict the market’s growth in the future.



Competitive Landscape

The global nematicides market is consolidated with the top seven players accounted for 66.0% of the market share in 2019, while others held a share of 34.0% in the same year. American Vanguard Corporation, Bayer AG, Syngenta International AG, Corteva Agriscience, and UPL Limited are the major players in the market. Major players are expanding their presence by making their nematicide products registered from respective regulatory authorities. For instance, in November 2016, Bayer launched Velum Prime nematicide, registered for potato crops in Canada. Velum Prime contains the active ingredient, fluopyram, that helps in the reduction of plant-parasitic nematodes, including root lesion, root-knot, and potato cyst nematode. The other prominent players who are active in the global market include Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Nufarm Ltd, ADAMA LTD, and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877794/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001