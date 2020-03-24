Government Debt Management securities lending facilities for primary dealers.
According to the Agreements concerning Secondary Market Issuance and Market making in Treasury Securities dated 14 March 2019, securities lending in series RIKB 21 0805 to each primary dealer will be increased from 1 bn.kr. nominal value up to 2 bn.kr. nominal value. These terms shall take effect on Wednesday 25 March 2020.
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
