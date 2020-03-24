PRESS RELEASE

GROUPE RENAULT SHUTDOWNS PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT ITS INDUSTRIAL SITES IN LATIN AMERICA

Boulogne Billancourt, March 24, 2020 – Groupe Renault announces the shutdown of production activities at industrial sites in Latin America until further notice, depending on the evolution of the health situation.

In order to protect its employees in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and in compliance with the measures taken by the various governments, Groupe Renault suspended production activities in the plants of Santa Isabel in Cordoba in Argentina, Curitiba in Brazil (4 sites), Envigado in Colombia and is ready to do the same in Cormecanica in Los Andes, Chile starting March 26.

These suspensions of industrial activities therefore concern nearly 9,000 employees spread over seven sites in four countries.

The group plans to restart production activity as soon as conditions permit and will implement appropriate measures to respond effectively to commercial demand.

