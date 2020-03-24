New York, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the ELISpot and Fluorospot Assay Market was valued at USD 123.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 408.8 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. ELISpot, also known as Enzyme-linked immune absorbent spot and Fluorospot, are assay methods used to detect cytokine secretion in samples, including blood plasma, serum, tissues, and others. The technique is antibody-based, wherein the microplates used in the assay are covered by specific antibodies that detect significant proteins from the sample. The ELISpot and Fluorospot are used on a regular basis in various research institutes for cytokine detection and analysis secreted by single cells.



The rise in the research and development in the vaccines sector is expected to drive the market majorly. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases that can be detected using ELISpot and Fluorospot assay methods is also a driving factor for the market. For instance, according to the estimates given by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 30 new diseases have emerged in the last 20 years, and now these diseases threaten the health of millions of people in the world.

Moreover, the epidemics of infectious diseases worldwide affect around 3 to 5 million people annually and cause severe illness. Various companies have invested in the R&D sector to improve the assay techniques and to gain reliable results. Moreover, the rising cases of chronic disorders and increasing awareness about the diagnosis of chronic diseases are expected to propel the demand extensively. There is a significant increase in healthcare expenditure in developing countries, which could contribute to the growth of the industry.

North America dominates the ELISpot and Fluorospot market owing to the increasing number of manufacturers, spread of infectious diseases, improved health care infrastructure, and the development of various new products. Increasing the production of innovative products and the growth of manufacturers in their countries has led Europe to progress its global presence in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot industry supported by mergers and acquisitions that are increasing the global presence of European markets.

Some major restraints for the industry include limited availability of the reagents necessary for using the assay methods and high sensitivity of the techniques. Moreover, other efficient methods, which serve a similar purpose as ELISpot and Fluorospot assay methods, may also restrain the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Different companies continue to be leaders since the introduction of ELISpot and Fluorospot assay techniques. For instance, Oxford Immunotech is the leading company in the market. The company has established itself across the globe and used various strategies to improve its presence in the market

The analyzers segment is widely driven due to the company called Cellular Technology Limited (CTL), which is the first company to introduce analyzers in ELISpot in the market. It has been a leading player in the industry since then.

Many technological advancements have led the market toward growth. For instance, in 2018, Mabtech launched an analyzer called IRIS analyzer, which is a 4-color fluorospot and ELISpot reader.

Also, in 2018, in the assay kits sector, Mabtech introduced a human IL3 ELISpot kit. Such advancements continue the growth of the company in the market

The major players in the market include Oxford Immunotec, Cellular Technologies, Mabtech, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam, Bio-Techne, U-Cytech Biosciences, Lophius Biosciences GmbH, and Biotech Investissement Group.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ELISpot and Fluorospot assay market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

By Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Assay Kits B cell assay T cell assay

Ancillary products

Analyzers

By Application (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cancer

Diagnostics Transplants Infectious diseases

Vaccines

Clinical trials

Others

By End Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Hospital and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



